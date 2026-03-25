Axis Bank, Voda Idea: 28 Nifty 500 stocks reclaim 200-DMA today; full list

When compared to the recent lows, these 28 stocks have surged up to 20 per cent in the last 3 - 4 trading sessions. Sammaan Capital, Balrampur Chini, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Can Fin Homes, M&M Finance, Sarda Energy & Minerals and ACME Solar Holdings were the top movers - up in the range of 10 - 20 per cent from their respective lows in March.In comparison, despite today's pullback the Nifty 50 still quotes 7.4 per cent or 1,866 points below its 200-DMA, which stands at 25,256 levels. Similarly, the Nifty 500 index 200-DMA stands at 23,225 - 7.3 per cent higher from current levels.