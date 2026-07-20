Axis, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares tumble while ICICI, PNB buck trend

Shares of major private lenders fell sharply on Monday after June-quarter results triggered concerns that net interest margins (NIMs) could remain under pressure despite healthy credit growth. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest drags on the benchmark Nifty 50, overshadowing stronger earnings-driven gains in ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB). The weakness pulled the NSE Nifty Private Bank index down 2.3 per cent, while the broader Nifty Bank index fell 1 per cent. The Nifty 50 declined 0.39 per cent to 24,238.5 and the Sensex lost 0.57 per cent to 77,708.52. Axis Bank led the decline, dropping 5.5 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, down 5.1 per cent, Yes Bank, which fell 2.9 per cent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, down 2 per cent. ICICI Bank bucked the trend, rising 1.1 per cent after resilient earnings, while state-run PNB gained 5.7 per cent on stronger-than-expected results.

Reflecting the divergence, Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank to “outperform” from “neutral”, while Investec cut HDFC Bank to “hold” from “buy”. HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, reported a NIM of 3.2 per cent -- arguably its lowest on record -- down 12 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter. Management said ₹40,000-50,000 crore of borrowings would mature over the next two years, creating an opportunity to optimise funding costs. “In our view, lower margins are likely to persist near term with borrowing costs sticky at ₹4.4 per cent in Q1. Medium-term margin levers remain meaningful, including reducing borrowings, expanding the customer base to strengthen CASA and raising the retail asset mix. However, the process is going to be very slow in our view,” Macquarie Research said.

Motilal Oswal struck a more constructive tone, noting: “NIM contracted sharply by 12 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter to 3.26 per cent. However, a meaningful scope for improvement remains as ₹40,000-50,000 crore of high-cost borrowings mature over the next two years... Combined with improving operating leverage, this is expected to support a gradual improvement in profitability and return ratios.” Axis Bank also disappointed, with NIM shrinking 16 basis points sequentially to 3.46 per cent. The decline reflected a 3-bp hit from interest income reversals, a 4-bp impact from changes in balance-sheet mix and a 9-bp effect from loan repricing.

“Management believes that these margins largely bottomed out and retained its structural 3.8 per cent margin aspiration over the medium term, which we believe is a tall ask, considering the tilt towards the low-yielding corporate book as well as heightened competitive intensity,” Macquarie said. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s NIM slipped 12 bps to a 19-quarter low of 4.53 per cent. Motilal Oswal said margins should improve gradually as lending in unsecured and commercial segments recovers, adding that the unsecured portfolio had stabilised and credit costs were expected to remain contained. ICICI Bank, by contrast, reported another strong quarter. Net profit rose 16 per cent year-on-year, while NIM held broadly steady at 4.28 per cent. Macquarie attributed the resilience to disciplined asset pricing and lower funding costs, which fell 2 bps sequentially to 4.51 per cent as deposit costs eased. Management expects margins to remain range-bound.

“Either you get growth or you get margins. ICICI stands out in delivering both -- quite a potent combination. This quarter across the board was marked by margin disappointments,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital. He said corporate lending had remained robust, supported by higher working-capital demand and a shift from bond to loan markets amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. ICICI also has seen strong corporate loan growth, but “their strong rural and business banking growth could have offset yield pressures. ICICI Bank has been managing margins way better than peers and also delivering good growth”, he added.

PNB reported a 3-bps sequential expansion in NIM, helped by lower funding costs following FCNR(B) mobilisation and deposit repricing, while yields on advances improved by 2 bps. “I am very confident about an improvement in yields on advances. The cost of deposits has come down substantially... we expect some improvement in NIM and net interest income,” Ashok Chandra, PNB’s managing director and chief executive, told Business Standard recently. Among other Nifty 50 heavyweights, Reliance Industries fell 0.4 per cent despite beating first-quarter profit estimates on the back of strong oil-to-chemicals and telecom earnings. The stock had gained 2.4 per cent ahead of the results on Friday.