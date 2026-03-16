Federal Bank share price today: Brokerage firm Axis Securities has recommended a 'Buy' rating on Brokerage firm Axis Securities has recommended a 'Buy' rating on The Federal Bank , a private-sector lender, citing an upward trajectory in net interest margins (NIM) driven by the bank’s focus on mid-yield segments, stable asset quality, and signs of revival in growth momentum. According to analysts, the bank’s Q3 performance reflects a pick-up after a muted H1, and the growth outlook remains encouraging.

The Federal Bank’s return on assets (RoA) is expected to improve to 1.3-1.4 per cent over FY27–28E from 1.1 per cent in FY26E, supported by healthy risk-adjusted credit growth, margin improvement from a shift to better-yielding segments, a strong deposit franchise with rising CASA mix, a strengthened fee income profile, and stable asset quality keeping credit costs under control. The brokerage noted that the stock is trading at 1.5x Sep’27E book value.

READ | ICICI Bank erodes ₹1.2 trn mcap; stock hits 52-week low, down 12% in month Axis Securities has set a target price of ₹290 per share, implying a potential upside of 10 per cent from Friday, March 13, closing price of ₹263 on the NSE. Around 01:30 PM, shares of Federal Bank were trading at ₹258, down 1.88 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 23,102 levels, down by 49 points or 0.21 per cent. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹63,614 crore. Here's why Axis Securities is upbeat on Federal Bank NIMs on upward trajectory Analysts said Federal Bank continues to prioritise NIM improvement, supported by growth in selected mid-yielding segments and a realignment of the liability mix with a focus on CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits, especially current accounts. The near-term impact on NIMs is expected to be limited, as about two-thirds of the December 2025 rate cut has yet to reflect in lending yields, and the bank aims to maintain margins at Q3 levels, the brokerage noted.