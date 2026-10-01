Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero Moto skid up to 6%; here's why auto stocks are down

Automobile share price movement

Shares of automobile companies were under pressure, with the Nifty Auto index falling 3 per cent to 25,507, hitting an over four-month low on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intraday deals after Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) recorded lower than expected September sales. The Nifty Auto index quoted at its lowest level since May 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power notified India’s new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms for 2027–28 to 2031–32, effective from April 1, 2027.

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Auto slipped 6 per cent on the NSE in intraday trade, while Hero MotoCorp and M&M were down 4 per cent each. Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle and TVS Motor Company from auto; and Uno Minda, Samvardhana Motherson International and Bharat Forge from auto ancillaries were down 3 per cent each.

At 09:51 AM on Thursday. the Nifty Auto was top loser among sectoral indices, down 2.4 per cent, compared to a 0.28 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. In the past month, Auto index slipped 10.5 per cent, against a 6.4 per cent fall in the benchmark index. Why have Bajaj Auto, M&M slipped up to 6%? Bajaj Auto , on Thursday, reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 538,443 units in September 2026, below Street expectation. Analysts at Jefferies expected sales of 585,000 units for the month. The two-wheeler company sold 510,504 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto’s total exports jumped 32 per cent YoY to 243,987 units in September 2026 from 185,252 units in September 2025. However, the domestic sales declined 9 per cent to 294,456 units from 325,252 units. Meanwhile, M&M , one of India’s leading automotive companies, said its overall auto sales in September stood at 114,874 vehicles, a growth of 15 per cent including exports. The company’s total tractor sales were down 21 per cent at 52,100 units, as against 66,111 units in September 2025. Analysts at Jefferies expected 121,500 vehicles sales and 62,000 unit’s tractor sales for the month. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE M&M in a press release said, this YoY decline in tractor volumes is primarily attributable to the festive season shift, commencing in October this year, as compared with September last year. The comparison is also impacted by a higher base in September 2025, which benefited from the implementation of the GST rate cut during the period. Exports for the month stood at 1,892 units, growth of 62 per cent over last year.

Government notifies third phase of CAFE norms for passenger vehicles In a press release, the Ministry of Power notified India’s new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms for 2027–28 to 2031–32, effective from April 1, 2027. The norms tighten the fleet average fuel-consumption benchmark from 3.996 litres/100 km in 2027–28 to 3.3273 litres/100 km in 2031–32, implying a 16.7 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency over five years. The framework raises the reference vehicle weight from 1,082 kg to 1,229 kg and provides manufacturers with multiple compliance pathways, including recognition of ethanol-blended petrol, biofuels and compressed biogas (CBG) through a Carbon Neutrality Factor, while battery electric vehicle (BEVs), range-extended EVs, plug-in hybrids, strong hybrids and flexfuel vehicles receive “super credits”.