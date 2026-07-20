Bajaj Auto Q1 preview: Volume growth to lift earnings; margins under watch

Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 results preview: Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto is likely to announce its financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Bajaj Auto to report strong revenue growth in Q1FY27, supported by healthy volume growth, a favourable export environment aided by currency movement, and an improved product mix.

The Street expects the company’s revenue to grow around 30–33 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by an estimated 29 per cent increase in overall volumes, higher exports, and improved average selling prices (ASPs).

Choice Broking expects revenue growth of 30 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a 29.4 per cent increase in volumes and 0.5 per cent growth in ASPs. Export volumes are expected to rise 53.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic volumes are estimated to grow 11.2 per cent. Axis Direct expects revenue growth of around 33 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, aided by volume growth, INR depreciation benefits on exports, and a richer product mix.

Margins are expected to show a mixed trend. Choice Broking expects Ebitda margin to decline by 22 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 19.5 per cent, while HDFC Securities expects margins to decline by around 80 bps Q-o-Q due to higher raw material costs, freight expenses, and a higher EV mix. These pressures are expected to be partly offset by operating leverage and favourable forex realisations. Axis, however, expects Ebitda margin to improve by around 81 bps Y-o-Y, supported by stronger export volumes and a better product mix, though margins may decline marginally on a sequential basis. Profitability is expected to remain healthy, with Choice Broking expecting PAT to grow 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,623 crore.

Key factors to watch in Q1FY27 include export momentum, market share gains in 125cc+ motorcycles, Chetak EV profitability, KTM–Triumph integration progress, and the impact of input cost pressures on margins. Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages expect from Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 results: Choice Broking Analysts at Choice Broking anticipate revenue to expand by 30.0 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a 29.4 per cent increase in volumes and 0.5 per cent growth in ASPs. Volume expansion is expected to be led by exports, which are estimated to increase 53.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic sales are expected to grow 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin is projected to decline by 22 bps Y-o-Y to 19.5 per cent, and PAT is expected to grow by 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,623 crore.

Estimates: Revenue at ₹16,365.5 crore (up 30 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹3,191.3 crore (up 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y); PAT at ₹2,622.9 crore (up 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y). HDFC Securities HDFC Securities expects realisations to improve 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q, led by price hikes and higher forex realisations. The brokerage expects Ebitda margin to decline by 80 bps Q-o-Q, mainly due to higher raw material costs, freight costs, and a higher EV mix. These pressures are expected to be partially offset by higher operating leverage and favourable forex realisations. Estimates: Revenue at ₹16,815.1 crore (up 33.6 per cent Y-o-Y); PAT at ₹2,734.2 crore (up 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y).

Axis Direct Analysts at Axis Direct expect total revenue to increase by around 33 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by a 29 per cent Y-o-Y increase in overall volumes, INR depreciation benefiting exports, and improved ASPs due to a better product mix. Ebitda margin is expected to improve by around 81 bps Y-o-Y but decline by 23 bps Q-o-Q, supported by stronger export volumes and a richer product mix, partly offset by higher raw material costs. Estimates: Revenue at ₹16,749 crore (up 33.1 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹3,439 crore (up 38.6 per cent Y-o-Y); PAT at ₹2,757 crore (up 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y).