Bajaj Auto slips nearly 3%, trades ex-date for share buyback; time to buy?

Bajaj Auto's largest share buyback worth ₹5,633 crore at ₹12,000 per share will open on July 1; shareholders who hold shares as of today (June 24) will be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Bajaj Auto stock slipped nearly 3% on turning ex-date for ₹5,633 crore share buyback.