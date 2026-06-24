Share price of Bajaj Auto slipped nearly 3 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹9,758 on the NSE on Wednesday as the stock traded ex-date for its proposed share buyback.
At 9:50 AM, Bajaj Auto stock
was down 2.5 per cent at ₹9,772 on trades of around 94,800 shares. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.1 per cent at 23,830, and the Nifty Auto
down 0.9 per cent at 26,262.
Bajaj Auto has proposed to buy back shares at ₹12,000 each through the tender route. The share buyback price is at a near 23 per cent premium when compared with the current market price.
Bajaj Auto share buyback
Bajaj Auto's board approved a ₹5,633 crore share buyback
on May 6, 2026; following which the shareholder approval was received on June 18, 2026.
As per the share buyback programme, Bajaj Auto plans to repurchase up to 46.94 lakh equity shares at ₹12,000 each through the tender route. The tendering period for the share buyback will open on July 1 and close on July 7.
According to the company, this share buyback is largest in size in the company's history.
The company had fixed June 24, 2026 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the buyback programme. Accordingly, market participants buying the stock on or after June 24 will not be eligible to participate in the said share buyback.
What happens in a tender route share buyback?
In a tender route share buyback, eligible shareholders can tender their shares during the buyback window, at the price fixed by the company.
In general, the buyback price is higher than the prevailing stock price. The company will buy back the shares in proportion to each shareholder's holding size, in order to encourage fair participation.
Geojit has 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto, the largest exporter of motorcycles and three-wheelers, reported a 31.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue for Q4FY26 at ₹16,065 crore, driven by strong volume expansion, sustained export momentum and a favourable product mix, said Geojit.
"Reported profit after tax increased by 34 per cent YoY to ₹2,746 crore, driven by improved operating performance on the back of stronger revenue, and included an exceptional gain of ₹35 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) surged 35.6 per cent YoY to ₹3,323 crore, with margin expanding 60 bps YoY to 20.8 per cent, supported by favourable currency realisations, better operating leverage (due to higher volume), a richer product mix (helped offset commodity inflation) and higher discretionary spend," the brokerage noted.
Based on the Q4 earnings, healthy sales volume and future growth plans analysts at Geojit have a bullish outlook on Bajaj Auto. The brokerage upgraded its rating on the stock from 'HOLD' to 'BUY' with a rolled-forward target price of ₹11,735, based on 26x FY28E adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS).
Bajaj Auto's Q4FY26 performance underscores strong execution across domestic sales, exports and electric mobility, with record quarterly revenue and sustained EBITDA margin above 20 per cent supported by broad-based volume growth, said analyst.
Going ahead, they believe the auto-maker is well-placed to benefit from premiumisation in motorcycles, aided by continued traction in the 150cc+ sports segment and an enhanced launch pipeline across the 125cc and 150cc+ ranges.
Furthermore, analysts add that the electric portfolio continues to scale, with improving unit economics supporting profitability as volume ramps up across the two- and three-wheeler platform. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.