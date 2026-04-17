Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 8% on post Q4 results; PAT up 105%

Bajaj Consumer Care is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, known primarily for its hair care portfolio. The company's flagship product, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, is one of the largest-selling light hair oils in the country. Beyond hair oils, the company has expanded its presence into skincare and other personal care categories. Bajaj Consumer Care operates across both urban and rural markets, with a wide distribution network spanning the length and breadth of India.The company is part of the Bajaj Group, one of India's most recognised and diversified conglomerates, with a legacy spanning several decades.