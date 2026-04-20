Bajaj Consumer hits 52-week high on strong Q4 results; brokerages say 'Buy'

Bajaj Consumer share price: Shares of FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care jumped nearly 6 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹496.85 on the NSE on Monday, April 20, after the reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹63.56 crore for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 09:40 AM, Bajaj Consumer's share price was trading 3.25 per cent higher at ₹485.50, compared to the previous session's close of ₹469.95 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading almost flat at 24,347.60 levels, down by 6 points or 0.02 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,345.44 crore. In the last two sessions, the stock has surged nearly 16 per cent following the announcement of its Q4 numbers.

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results In the Q4FY26, Bajaj Consumer Care reported a 105.25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹63.56 crore compared to ₹30.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company reported a total revenue from operations of ₹326.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up 30.41 per cent from ₹250.49 crore in the year-ago period. On the operation front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 135.2 per cent to ₹77.4 crore in the reported quarter from ₹32.9 crore. Ebitda margin expected to be 23.7 per cent from 13.3 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates For the full FY26, the Bajaj Consumer reported a consolidated revenue growth of 21.4 per cent to ₹1,153.4 crore. Its profit after tax jumped 51.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹190.2 crore. Brokerages on Bajaj Consumer Care According to Centrum Institutional Research, the company's Q4 result was a strong beat on all parameters. The company reported its second consecutive quarter of more than 30 per cent growth, driven by an overall increase in the hair oil category and company-led initiatives, including price hikes, higher brand investments, and expanded reach. The core portfolio of Almond Drops Hair Oil (ADHO) has gained market share and witnessed a revival in growth, supported by near double-digit volume growth (adjusted for milk-age reduction) along with improvements in pricing and product mix. The company has guided for scaling its non-ADHO portfolio to ₹5 billion, implying around 30 per cent CAGR over the next three years.

Project Arohan has delivered strong results, contributing an incremental 200–400 basis points growth uplift in regions where it has been implemented. Margins witnessed a sharp recovery in Q4, with management expecting them to remain in the low to mid-twenties range. According to Centrum, FY26 has marked a turnaround year for Bajaj Consumer, driven by improved growth momentum, margin recovery, and the integration of Vishal Personal Care. The company has shown a better revenue and margin trajectory over recent quarters, and analysts believe this trend is likely to sustain given structural changes in the business. The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹510, based on Mar’28 EPS and a target PE multiple of 25x.

Sharing similar views, Antique Stock Broking said the company’s Q4FY26 results were a strong beat on the profitability front. Ebitda margin expanded by 1,067 bps to 23.4 per cent, driven by a sharp gross margin improvement of 899 bps Y-o-Y to 63.7 per cent, supported by earlier price hikes and a favourable product mix. Revenue grew on the back of close to double-digit volume growth (adjusted for ml-age reductions) in Almond Drops Hair Oil. The non-ADHO portfolio reached ₹2.25 billion. General trade grew in the high teens, while organised trade expanded in the twenties. The brokerage noted that the full benefits of Project Aarohan will be visible in FY27, with about two-thirds of the initiative completed in FY26. Bajaj Consumer is expected to take pricing actions to offset raw material inflation and support profitability, with management guiding Ebitda margins in the 20–25 per cent range.