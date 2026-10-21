Bajaj Finance down 3% post Q2; analysts stay bullish on asset quality gains

Bajaj Finance Q2 results review: The country’s largest private sector non-bank lender, Bajaj Finance, reported its Q2FY27 The country’s largest private sector non-bank lender, Bajaj Finance, reported its Q2FY27 results on Monday, delivering a strong performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), analysts noted. Despite that, the company's counter came under pressure on Tuesday. At 09:17 AM, Bajaj Finance’s share price was trading 2.4 per cent lower at ₹935 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.71 per cent at 23,051.10. In intraday trade, the stock fell 2.8 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹930 per share.

Bajaj Finance Q2 results highlights:

Bajaj Finance reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,367 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), driven by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and assets under management (AUM).

NII grew 24 per cent YoY to ₹13,335 crore, compared with ₹10,785 crore a year ago. Net total income increased 23 per cent to ₹15,974 crore, while AUM rose 26 per cent to ₹5.85 trillion as of September 30, 2026.

The company added ₹37,680 crore to its AUM during the quarter and booked 13.45 million new loans, up 11 per cent from a year ago. However, it said the YoY growth in loan volumes was not comparable because the festive season had started earlier last year.

Brokerages’ view on Bajaj Finance post Q2 Results

Jefferies Jefferies noted that for the September quarter, BAF's profit was up 29 per cent y-o-y, and was in line with estimates. The brokerage added that the NBFC reported strong AUM growth of 26 per cent led topline growth. Stressed loans saw a slight rise from gold loans, but management sees a negligible P&L impact & confirmed that AQ stays strong. Clarity on flexi-loans & banca fees will be watched, and management is taking mitigating steps. “We marginally trim estimates and see a 25 per cent compound annual growth rate in profit over FY26-29. BAF stays among our top picks. Maintain Buy,” the brokerage said.

Jefferies has trimmed Bajaj Finance’s FY28 and FY29 earnings estimates by 1–2 per cent, factoring in higher interest rates, lower bancassurance fees and the impact of flexi-loans, partly offset by stronger loan growth. It also expects lower lending-rate transmission amid tighter flexi-loan terms. DAM Capital The brokerage noted that Bajaj Finance’s warnings were largely in-line, despite some additional overlay built. Growth has been pretty strong in 1H (with Q2 being the strongest in the last 3 years, despite a delayed festive season this year), which resulted in growth guidance now inching up to 26-27 per cent DAM Capital added that growth was broad-based except in SME finance, which is expected to grow in double digits from here. The inch-up in stressed assets is arising mainly from shorter term gold loans and is transient; excluding these, asset quality improved sequentially. Management indicated that margin moderation could be marginally higher than earlier expectations, but it will get offset by better opex. “Overall, we see slight upgrade in our FY27 estimates and no change in FY28,” the brokerage said.