Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, other NBFCs gain up to 4% on ECLGS announcement

Shares of NBFC are buzzing in trade today after the government announced an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 (ECLGS) to help companies meet working capital needs amid the challenges posed by the West Asia war.

The Nifty Financial Services index gained more than 1 per cent to trade at 25,990 as on 9:30 AM. Among the constituents, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Bajaj Finance, and Shriram Finance gained more than 2 per cent each to quote at ₹1,710, ₹977, and ₹985, respectively. Jio Financial Services was up 1.2 per cent at ₹251.35. L&T Finance surged nearly 4 per cent to trade at ₹301, while SBFC Finance was more than 1 per cent at ₹94.55.

The scheme is a sentimentally positive for NBFCs with strong MSME exposure. The scheme, having an outlay of ₹18,100 crore, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, would help airlines as well as MSMEs impacted by the West Asia crisis. The scheme is expected to help in providing additional credit flow of ₹2.55 lakh crore, including ₹5,000 crore. "The scheme has been brought to address the stress in MSME and airline sectors due to the West Asia conflict," the Minister said. ECLGS 5.0: Salient features The scheme will remain open until March 31, 2027, and will be implemented via the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company. It will cover existing borrowers as of March 31, 2026.

Eligible borrowers: MSMEs and non-MSMEs with existing working capital limits and scheduled passenger airlines having outstanding credit facilities, as of March 31, 2026, provided their accounts are standard. Guarantee coverage: 100 per cent for MSMEs and 90 per cent for non-MSMEs as well as airline sector ALSO READ: SBI Q4 results preview: Profit may drop up to 12% on treasury loss 100 per cent for MSMEs and 90 per cent for non-MSMEs as well as airline sector Guarantee fee: Nil Quantum of support: Additional credit up to 20 per cent of peak working capital utilised during Additional credit up to 20 per cent of peak working capital utilised during Q4FY26 (capped at ₹100 crore). For airlines up to 100 per cent (capped at ₹1,500 crore per borrower, subject to satisfying certain specific conditions).