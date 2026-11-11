Bajaj Finance launches ₹11,700 crore QIP at 5% discount to closing price

Bajaj Finance, India's largest private sector non-banking financial company (NBFC), on Wednesday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹11,700 crore ($1.25 billion), setting an indicative issue price of ₹1,025 per share, a 5 per cent discount to its last closing price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The indicative price is above the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) floor price of ₹992.25 per share.

The company's shares closed at ₹1,078.80 on the NSE on Wednesday.

On October 1, the company's board approved plans to raise up to ₹17,500 crore through a combination of a QIP of ₹11,700 crore and a preferential issue of warrants worth ₹5,800 crore.

On November 10, Bajaj Finance allotted 57.43 million warrants to its promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv, at ₹1,010 apiece, aggregating approximately ₹5,800 crore, according to an exchange filing. The NBFC could issue up to 114.1 million equity shares of face value ₹1 each through the QIP. The proposed issuance would result in a dilution of up to 1.8 per cent of its pre-issue paid-up equity capital of 6,225.95 million shares, according to the preliminary placement document dated November 11. The proceeds will be used to repay deposits, loans, commercial papers (CPs) and non-convertible debentures (NCDs), along with interest payments on these borrowings, falling due after the allotment of equity shares. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.