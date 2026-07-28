Bajaj Finance Q1 preview: PAT may rise 26%, NII 22% on healthy AUM growth

Bajaj Finance Q1 results preview: Bajaj Finance Ltd has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on July 30 (Thursday) to consider and approve the financial results for the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY27).

Analysts expect the earnings trajectory for the NBFC to come in strong during Q1 despite seasonal softness, led by healthy disbursement momentum translating into strong Assets Under Management (AUM) growth. As per estimates, AUM growth is likely to be in the range of 21 to 24 per cent. The net profit is projected to rise by up to 26 per cent , while net interest income (NII) may increase by 22 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.

Analysts say key monitorables include management's commentary on asset quality trends, NIM trajectory, credit costs, and progress on LRS and growth guidance (revision if any). Bajaj Finance Q1 expectations: Axis Direct As per Axis Direct, Bajaj Finance may report AUM growth of 24 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong operational performance across metrics. NII growth is likely to come slower than AUM growth at ₹12,432 crore, up 21.6 per cent Y-o-Y, owing to marginal NIM pressures. The NBFC's non-interest income is projected to grow 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,575 crore. The brokerage said credit costs could inch up slightly due to seasonality, while asset quality is projected to remain stable in Q1FY27.

The Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP), which represents the core operating income, is seen rising by 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,998 crore, while provision for the three-month quarter under preview may stand at ₹2,186 crore, up by 3.1 per cent. The Return on Assets (RoA) is projected at around 4.4 per cent. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates As per the forecast, Bajaj Finance may post a 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit at ₹5,850 crore in the June quarter. Bajaj Finance Q1 expectations: Motilal Oswal Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Bajaj Finance to deliver a healthy operating performance in 1QFY27, driven by strong loan growth and stable asset quality. Analysts expect Bajaj Finance to deliver AUM growth of around 24 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in Q1 FY27.

The brokerage estimates margins to decline 5bp Q-o-Q to 9.4 per cent for the company in Q1, while the credit costs (as per cent of AUM) are expected to rise to around 1.7 per cent. The brokerage expects NII to increase by 21.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,465.3 crore and operating profit to increase by 18 per cent to ₹10,018.1 crore. The net profit could surge by 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,841.2 crore. On the asset quality front, MOFSL said it expects metrics to remain broadly stable. Bajaj Finance Q1 expectations: ICICI Securities ICICI Securities said that ICICI Securities believes diversified NBFCs including Bajaj Finance to benefit from healthy credit demand, with strong AUM growth translating into higher NII and profits. Analysts estimate AUM to rise 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.9 trillion in Q1. The NII is likely to grow 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,352.6 crore.