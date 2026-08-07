Bajaj Finance's 5% crash erodes ₹33K cr from m-cap. What's behind the fall?

Bajaj Finance share price: Shares of Bajaj Finance came under intense selling pressure on Friday, August 7, to emerge as the worst-performing Sensex constituent. The blue-chip NBFC stock tanked 5.5 per cent to ₹1,086 on the BSE. It eroded over ₹33,500 crore from investor wealth in a span of just over an hour as the total market capitalisation dipped to ₹6.82 trillion from ₹7.15 trillion as on Thursday.

Why are Bajaj Finance shares down?

The weakness in Bajaj Finance and select NBFCs came after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proposal to allow them to offer only term loans and discontinue revolving credit products, except for NBFCs authorised to issue credit cards.

The central bank has proposed that NBFCs shall only offer credit products that are in the nature of term loans and not offer any revolving credit products. There are only two NBFCs that offer credit cards — SBI Card and BoB Cards.

Term loan refers to a fund-based credit facility of a fixed principal amount, made available by an NBFC to a borrower, wherein the sanctioned limit is disbursed in one or more instalments and is repayable in accordance with a predetermined amortization schedule.