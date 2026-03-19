Bajaj Finance falls 5%, m-cap sinks ₹1trn since West Asia war; time to buy?

Bajaj Finance share price: Shares of Bajaj Finance fell sharply on Thursday, dropping more than 5 per cent amid a broader sell-off in markets. The NBFC stock opened lower at ₹868.20 on the NSE and declined to an intraday low of ₹832.15, down 5.25 per cent.

Bajaj Finance shares were trading near the day’s low at ₹834, joining the list of top laggards on the Nifty Financial Services index, which cracked about 3.5 per cent. As of 2PM,were trading near the day’s low at ₹834, joining the list of top laggards on the Nifty Financial Services index, which cracked about 3.5 per cent.

Notably, the entire financial services stocks have been subject to sustained selling pressure since the start of the West Asia crisis on February 27 due to fears that demand for credit may decline, thus hurting the earnings.

Bajaj Finance: M-cap down by ₹1 trillion The recent fall in Bajaj Finance has significantly eroded the company’s market valuation. According to ACE Equity data, shares of Bajaj Finance have fallen nearly 17 per cent since then, eroding ₹1 trillion in market capitalisation. At the time of writing this report, the NBFC's market capitalisation stood at ₹5.19 trillion, according to BSE data, down from ₹6.19 trillion on February 27. From the 52-week high level of ₹1,102.50, touched on October 23, 2025, the NBFC stock has crashed 24 per cent, wiping out over ₹1.6 trillion in valuation, data showed.

Bajaj Finance stock: Should you buy? Bajaj Finance appears attractive from a medium to long-term perspective, though he cautioned that another 5-10 per cent decline cann't be ruled out. Despite the steep fall, G Chokkalingam, founder and Managing Director of Equinomics Research, said thatappears attractive from a medium to long-term perspective, though he cautioned that another 5-10 per cent decline cann't be ruled out. He highlighted that Bajaj Finance, which earlier traded at a premium valuation of 7-8 times its price-to-book, is now trading closer to 5 times following the correction. According to him, a drop to around 4 times P/B would make valuations more aligned with other top-tier NBFCs. However, Chokkalingam added that even at current levels, the valuation could be justified given the company’s strong top-line growth. "If Bajaj Finance falls by another 5 to 10 per cent, it would present a very good buying opportunity. At levels below 5 times price-to-book value, the stock would appear particularly attractive," he said.