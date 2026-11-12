Bajaj Finance share price rallies 3%, nears 52-week high on QIP launch

Bajaj Finance share price movement

Bajaj Finance’s share price rallied 3 per cent to ₹1,111.25 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) launched ₹11,700 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) at an indicative issue price of ₹1,025 per share.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The stock quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹1,177.60 touched on August 3, 2026. At 09:22 AM, Bajaj Finance traded 2.7 per cent higher at ₹1,104.10, compared to a 0.10 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Bajaj Finance QIP issue

Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints, has delivered consistent robust growth with consolidated AUM touching ₹5.84 trillion. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers a huge opportunity. Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over long-term leading to 20.6 per cent return on equity (RoE), 4.6 per cent return on assets (RoA).

As per an exchange filing, Bajaj Finance has launched a ₹11,700 crore QIP at an indicative issue price of ₹1,025 per share, representing a 5 per cent discount to the previous closing price of ₹1,078.80, while remaining above the regulatory floor price of ₹992.25. The QIP forms part of the previously approved ₹17,500 crore capital raise, alongside ₹5,800 crore through preferential warrants allotted to promoter Bajaj Finserv on November 10, 2026, at ₹1,010 per warrant. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Proceeds will be utilised towards repayment of deposits, loans, commercial papers and NCDs, including related interest obligations, with the balance allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Brokerages view on Bajaj Finance The ₹11,700-crore QIP strengthens Bajaj Finance's capital base, with the 1.8 per cent increase in share count implying 7.5 per cent book value per share (BVPS) accretion. At the indicative issue price of ₹1,025/share, the QIP is valued at 4.8x post-money book, making the raise value-accretive and providing additional headroom for growth, ICICI Securities said in a note. Meanwhile, strong growth momentum, improving underlying credit cost and operating efficiency should partly offset near-term margin moderation and support healthy profitability. The proposed capital raise provides headroom to sustain accelerated growth, while diversified business engines and continued customer franchise expansion should support earnings, analysts at ICICI Securities said in September 2026 quarter result update. The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of ₹1,200.