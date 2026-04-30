Bajaj Finance share price rises 4% on posting Q4; brokerages hike TP

Its revenue from operations came in at ₹21,605.79 crore, as compared to ₹18,294.45 crore a year ago.

The board recommended final dividend on equity shares at the rate of ₹6 per share (600 per cent) of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year March 31, 2026. This includes a special payout of ₹0.6 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on the sale of Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) shares.

Analysts noted that Bajaj Finance reported a largely in-line performance in Q4FY26. They believe NIM is expected to exhibit minor compression in the near-term. However, asset quality is likely to exhibit an improvement, aided by a more resilient balance sheet strengthened through accelerated ECL provisions.

Emkay said that Bajaj Finance reported a good quarter in terms of growth, profitability, and credit cost, above brokerage’s and broadly in line with street estimates. This was largely due to lower credit cost at 1.6 per cent, which the management expects will further improve on the back of better trends across the 3MOB, 6MOB, and 9MOB cohorts.The management indicated it is entering FY27 with improved operating momentum, backed by better credit performance, calibrated portfolio actions, and operating efficiency gains. The company has guided for asset under management (AUM) growth of 22-24 per cent, with PAT growing slightly ahead of AUM. Credit cost guidance was revised to 1.45-1.6 per cent from 1.65-1.75 per cent due to a presentation change. Factoring in the Q4 performance and management commentary, Emkay has adjusted its FY27-28 estimates, resulting in a 4-8 per cent increase in earnings per share (EPS).