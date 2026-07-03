Bajaj Housing Finance up 6% on strong Q1 business update; should you buy?

Bajaj Housing Finance shares surged as much as 6 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company reported a strong business update for the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). The stock opened with a gap-up at ₹91 and touched a high of ₹94 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:50 AM, Bajaj Housing Finance was outperforming the broader market, trading 4.2 per cent higher at ₹92.37. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.67 per cent.

The rally was accompanied by heavy trading volumes. According to NSE data, nearly 20 million shares had changed hands in the first 35 minutes of trade, compared with a total traded quantity of 3.1 million shares in the previous session. Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 business update

For the June quarter, Bajaj Housing Finance's gross disbursement stood at ₹19,500 crore versus ₹14,651 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹17,506 crore in Q4FY26. The company said that its assets under management (AUM) grew by 24 per cent to approximately ₹1,49,610 crore as of Q1FY27, compared with ₹1,20,420 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Bajaj Housing Finance stock performance The firm's Loan Assets (AR) stood at ₹1,31,150 crore at the end of the quarter under review, up from ₹1,05,954 crore reported in Q1 of last fiscal year. Bajaj Housing Finance shares have been in a downtrend since listing in September 2024. The stock had delivered a multibagger listing gain of 114 per cent, debuting at ₹150 against its IPO price of ₹70. Soon after listing, the counter climbed to an all-time high of ₹188.50.

At the CMP, Bajaj Housing Finance stock is trading more than 50 per cent below its record high. Bajaj Housing Finance stock: Should you buy? Hitesh Rathi, research analyst at Angel One, said that Bajaj Housing Finance has remained in a clear downtrend since its listing, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows. However, the short-term technical structure is beginning to show early signs of improvement. On the daily 0.25% × 3 Point & Figure chart, the stock has formed a bullish 100 per cent Pole, followed by a bullish follow-through, indicating improving buying interest. Following the recent retracement, where prices successfully retested a prior support zone, the stock has formed a bullish base and generated a fresh Double Top Buy above its short-term moving average. According to NSE data, Bajaj Housing Finance shares have declined 5 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 7 per cent drop in the Nifty 50 index . In one year, the stock has underperformed the markets, falling 24 per cent against a 4.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

That said, the higher-timeframe structure still awaits confirmation, he said. While the stock is now trading above all its key short-term moving averages, the formation of a higher high and higher low structure is still awaited. Only once this price structure is established can the prevailing downtrend be considered to have meaningfully reversed. "It is advisable to adopt a cautiously bullish approach towards the stock, unless we observe a sustained close above the ₹95-100 zone," the analyst said. Bajaj Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance and part of the Bajaj Group, primarily deals in mortgage-backed lending and real estate financing.