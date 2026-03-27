Bajaj Housing Finance hits record low, less than 10% away from IPO levels

Bajaj Housing Finance share price today: Bajaj Housing Finance shares have been in a sustained downtrend for an extended period. On Friday, the stock fell nearly 4 per cent to hit an all-time low of ₹76.29 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

With this, Bajaj Housing Finance shares are now less than 10 per cent away from their IPO levels of Rs 70.

As of 12 noon, Bajaj Housing Finance shares traded near the day's low, quoting at ₹76.41. Nearly 7 million equities of the housing finance company changed hands.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares have now erased more than 85 per cent of the listing gains. The Bajaj stock is down 60 per cent from the record high levels of ₹188.50, touched on September 18, 2024, soon after the listing.

Bajaj Housing Finance had issued its shares at ₹70 in the primary market. Its shared had made a dream debut on the bourses, listing at ₹150, yielding a gain of 114 per cent. Bajaj Housing Finance, founded in 2008, is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance. In the third quarter (Q3FY26), the company had reported 6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,066 crore. Its total income, however, surged by more than 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21,215 crore. The housing finance company's assets under management stood at ₹4,88,477 crore at the of the third quarter. Bajaj Housing Finance share price target

Earlier on Monday, brokerage firm JM Financial shared a report on Bajaj Housing Finance, wherein it initiated coverage with 'Add' rating for a target price of ₹88, valuing the stock at 2.5x FY28E BVPS. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,220 pts; Nifty near 22,900; PSU Bank, auto stocks drag The brokerage said that Bajaj Housing Finance is the "best-in-class metrics" but its rich valuation of 2.3x FY28E BVPS versus the peers implies limited upside potential in the near term. JM Financial said that despite elevated competition in prime housing and rising NBFC yields, Bajaj Housing Finance is well positioned to protect its NIM on the back of strong parentage, refinancing of higher-cost NCDs and superior growth in high-yield segments.

The brokerage noted that Bajaj Housing Finance has significantly improved its operating efficiency, driven by falling employee costs, strong operating leverage from rapid AUM growth and strategic technology investments that enhance productivity and pare costs. Further, asset quality has been strong with average credit cost of 14bps during FY23–9MFY25. ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty drop over 1%; PSU Bank shares decline JM Financial expects Bajaj Housing Finance's EPS to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent over FY26–28E. The growth will be led by factors including a diverse portfolio; stable margins averaging 2.9 per cent over the medium term; improvement in the cost-to-income (C/I) ratio; and strong credit cost management.