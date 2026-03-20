Balkrishna Industries gets new 'Buy' from JM Fin; sees 15% stock upside

Analysts at JM Financial initiated coverage on Balkrishna Industries Ltd. stock , citing strong positioning in the niche off-highway tyre (OHT) segment and steady growth prospects.

The brokerage initiated coverage with a 'buy’ rating and a target price of ₹2,540, an upside potential of about 15.5 per cent from Thursday's close.

The domestic OHT tyre market was valued at about $1.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly $2.19 billion by 2032, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4 per cent, JM Financial said. Replacement demand is expected to continue forming the bulk of volumes and value, while structural changes such as GST-related improvements have supported sentiment across segments.

READ | Petronet LNG share price: Nomura cuts target as Qatar crisis hits volumes The brokerage expects new business segments to support growth, albeit with some margin pressure. Revenue from the carbon black segment is estimated to grow at around 15 per cent annually over FY26 to FY28, contributing about 9 per cent to overall revenue by FY28. The company's entry into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle tyres is expected to gradually scale up, contributing around 2 per cent and 11 per cent to revenue in FY27 and FY28, respectively, though this could lead to a 70 to 80 basis points impact on overall Ebitda margins.

Balkrishna Industries differentiates itself from global peers such as Michelin and Bridgestone by offering high-performance products at relatively lower price points, the note said. The company has built a strong niche in the OHT segment, which remains less competitive due to its low-volume and complex nature. It is targeting a global market share of 8 per cent by 2030 and remains a leader in agricultural replacement markets across France, Australia and India, analysts said. READ | HDFC Bank stock falls 7% in 2 days; analysts flag pressure after chairman exit This positioning is reflected in its 7.8 per cent volume CAGR over FY17 to FY25, demonstrating resilience despite global macroeconomic challenges. The company is also expanding into premium passenger car radial and commercial vehicle radial tyre segments, supported by its backward integration in carbon black and strong engineering capabilities.