Balkrishna Industries set to maintain growth edge over tyre industry peers

Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries (BIL) has outperformed peers on the revenue growth front during the June (Q1FY27) quarter. The gains for the off highway tyre (OHT) maker were on account of higher-than-expected volumes and improved realisations.

Further, brokerages expect the tyre maker to do better than peers, going ahead, on the growth front which is expected to partially offset the raw material headwinds.

The stock, too, has reacted positively to the Q1 show and the outlook rising 15 per cent over the past month.

In comparison, Apollo Tyres is up 5 per cent and MRF is trading flat over this period. At the current price, BIL is trading at 23 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

While the company beat estimates across most parameters, it is the 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in standalone revenues which stood out. Apollo Tyres standalone revenues were up 16 per cent, while MRF reported a 10 per cent growth.

The gains for BIL on the top line front were led by higher-than-expected Europe volumes and improved overall realisation.

Overall volumes were up 16 per cent Y-o-Y to 93,770 tonnes, while realisation saw a 6 per cent growth to ₹3.63 lakh per unit.