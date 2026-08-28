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Home / Markets / News / Balkrishna Industries set to maintain growth edge over tyre industry peers

Balkrishna Industries set to maintain growth edge over tyre industry peers

Strong volume growth in Europe and India is expected to support Balkrishna Industries, while calibrated price increases could help margins recover gradually

Balkrishna Industries
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Balkrishna Industries
Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 8:02 PM IST
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Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries (BIL) has outperformed peers on the revenue growth front during the June (Q1FY27) quarter. The gains for the off highway tyre (OHT) maker were on account of higher-than-expected volumes and improved realisations.
 
Further, brokerages expect the tyre maker to do better than peers, going ahead, on the growth front which is expected to partially offset the raw material headwinds.
 
The stock, too, has reacted positively to the Q1 show and the outlook rising 15 per cent over the past month.
 
In comparison, Apollo Tyres is up 5 per cent and MRF is trading flat over this period. At the current price, BIL is trading at 23 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
 
While the company beat estimates across most parameters, it is the 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in standalone revenues which stood out. Apollo Tyres standalone revenues were up 16 per cent, while MRF reported a 10 per cent growth.
 
The gains for BIL on the top line front were led by higher-than-expected Europe volumes and improved overall realisation.
 
Overall volumes were up 16 per cent Y-o-Y to 93,770 tonnes, while realisation saw a 6 per cent growth to ₹3.63 lakh per unit.
 
In terms of geography, the India business grew by 32 per cent followed by Europe which was up 16 per cent and the rest of the world saw gains of 15 per cent.
 
The North American market, however, saw a decline of 16 per cent on a higher base in the year-ago quarter.
 
Europe is the BIL’s largest market, accounting for 40 per cent of total volumes while North America accounts for 13 per cent. According to Volvo, demand for the construction equipment (CE) segment is likely to improve in CY26 in both Europe and North American.
 
Furthermore, John Deere says demand for the tractor segment is likely to be flat-to-positive in CY26 in both Europe and North America.
 
After stronger quarterly volume performance, particularly in Europe, Anand Rathi Research expects Europe’s volume to witness low double-digit growth (from flat earlier) in FY27.
 
Mumuksh Mandlesha and Dishant Jain of the brokerage expect its OHT volume to clock a strong 12 per cent growth annually over FY26-28 with FY27 registering a surge of 17 per cent.
 
This growth is expected to be led by India with a rise of 19 per cent followed by America at 9 per cent.
 
Europe and the rest of the world are expected to post a growth of 8 per cent each during this period.
 
Analysts led by Raghunandhan NL of Nuvama Research expect BIL to outpace the industry on the back of its compelling quality-price mix.
 
For FY26-28, the brokerage is building in a volume and revenue growth of 11 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.
 
Its market share in the global OHT segment worth $20 billion is just 6-7 per cent. Share of the agri market is 8-9 per cent while non-agriculture is 2–3 per cent.
 
The company is eyeing a medium-term target of 8 per cent, led by deeper penetration in existing markets and addition of new products/customers.
 
Nuvama Research has a buy rating with a target price of ₹2,600.
 
BIL’s operating profit grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y and came in better than estimates on account of higher-than-expected revenue.
 
Margins, however, contracted by 320 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 230 bps Q-o-Q to 20.6 per cent due to higher input and employee costs.
 
The personnel cost increased on account of a higher number of employees for the new business and due to wage hikes. 
 
Anand Rathi Research expects margins to gradually rebound, as the impact of commodity price inflation tapers with calibrated price hikes, currency hedges and some cool off in input prices.
 
Considering expectations of strong volume growth and large part of commodity prices pressure behind, the brokerage has raised its rating to a ‘buy’ and has a higher target price of ₹2,950 from ₹2,400 earlier.
 
   

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Topics :Balkrishna Industriestyre stockstyresStock Analysis

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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