Balrampur Chini rallies 6%, hits 52-week high in tepid market; here's why

Balrampur Chini Mills share price movement

Share price of Balrampur Chini Mills hit a 52-week high of ₹642, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise tepid market. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹622 touched on July 21, 2025. It quoted at its highest level since October 2024. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent at 77,418 at 01:23 PM.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE In the past month, Balrampur Chini Mills outperformed the market by surging 21 per cent, as against a 0.52 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year, the stock zoomed 45 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The stock hit a record high of ₹692.85 on October 3, 2024.

What’s driving Balrampur Chini Mills stock price? Balrampur Chini Mills (BCML) is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. The allied businesses of the company comprise distillery operations and cogeneration of power. With 10 sugar factories across Uttar Pradesh, BCML boasts an aggregate crushing capacity of 80,000 tonnes of cane per day (TCD), distillery operations of 1,050 kilo litres per day (KLPD), and power cogeneration capacity of 175.7 MW (saleable). BCML continues to lead the sector with innovative, eco-friendly solutions. The company is also setting up India's first Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) plant with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

BCML is strengthening its commitment towards promoting sustainable practices across India’s public and cultural spaces through its nationwide awareness initiative, ‘Bioyug On Wheels’. Building on its successful engagements at Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya during Dussehra celebrations, and recent activations in Rajkot and Junagadh, the initiative continues to showcase the potential of compostable Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)-based solutions as alternatives to conventional plastics. The mobile experience reached the iconic Shree Somnath Temple, creating conversations around compostable bioplastics and showcasing their potential as practical alternatives for a wide range of everyday products, the company said on July 10, 2026 in an exchange filing.

Through Bioyug On Wheels, BCML said it aims to demonstrate practical, commercially viable applications of Bioyug PLA bioplastics- from water bottles, cutlery, and prasad boxes to compostable garbage bags, 3D printing applications, and more to inspire greater adoption of sustainable solutions that contribute to a cleaner, greener future. Meanwhile, BCML expects about ₹2,000 crore annual revenue from its new bio-plastic plant in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be commissioned during the December quarter, PTI reported in May quoting senior company officials. The company is setting up a PLA plant of 80,000 TPA capacity at a cost of more than ₹3,000 crore. PLA bioplastics are made from renewable plant resources such as sugarcane, corn starch, tapioca roots and other plant-based feedstocks. The process of extracting PLA involves fermentation and polymerisation, breaking down naturally without leaving toxic residues.

Crisil Ratings in the March 2026 rationale said that it continues to monitor the progress towards the PLA project, which is currently progressing as per envisaged timelines. The company has incurred ₹1,421 crore (out of the total project cost of ₹2,850 crore) till January 31, 2026, funded via term loans of ₹790 crore (out of total planned debt of ₹1,650 crore). The project is expected to commercialise from the third quarter of fiscal 2027. The UP government announced the Bio Plastic Industrial Policy, 2024, to promote bioplastic manufacturing that is intended to provide various incentives, including capital subsidy, interest subsidy and SGST reimbursement.