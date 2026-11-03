Balrampur Chini, Triveni surge up to 9%; what's driving sugar stocks?

Sugar share price movement

Shares of sweetener were in focus, rallying up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals after Triveni Engineering & Industries reported strong Q2 earnings. The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹94 crore for the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), compared to a net loss of ₹11 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Share price of Triveni Engineering surged 9 per cent to ₹256.70 on the BSE. Balrampur Chini Mills soared 5 per cent to ₹631, while Dhampur Sugar Mills, Ugar Sugar Mills, Mawana Sugars, Dwarikesh Sugar Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars and Uttam Sugar Mills were up in the range of 3-5 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1 per cent at 76,385 at 09:32 AM.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates However, at current levels, Balrampur Chini Mills and Triveni Engineering were down 19 per cent from their respective 52-week highs touched on August 20, 2026. What’s driving sugar stocks? For Q2FY27, Triveni Engineering’s net revenue increased by 8.4 per cent due to a significant increase in sugar realisation coupled with higher sales volume of alcohol and higher volume & realisation of grain distillery by-product (DDGS) despite a decline in sugar volume and water business revenue. Profitability improvement in the first half (April to September 2026 or H1FY27) is primarily attributable to an increase in sugar margin owing to higher realisation and a higher proportion of high-margin maize feedstock, improved realisation of DDGS and lower finance cost. These factors also contributed to the higher profitability in Q2FY27, in addition to the higher volume of alcohol, the company said.

“The first half of FY27 marked a significant improvement in the company's operating and financial performance. Higher sugar realisations, a favourable product mix in the Alcohol business, stronger by-product (DDGS) income and continued cost discipline helped us deliver a sharp turnaround in profitability. This performance is also reflected in the strengthening of the balance sheet, with a substantial reduction in net debt and working capital deployment,” the management of Triveni Engineering said. ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings The Sugar business benefited from a tight domestic balance and firm prices, even as the market witnessed significant volatility and policy intervention during the quarter. International sugar prices also recovered significantly from their 2026 lows as the global balance shifted toward a modest projected deficit and weather and production risks returned to focus. Prices nevertheless remain sensitive to Brazil's production and sugar ethanol mix, India's trade position and currency movements, Triveni Engineering said.

Sugar Price Trend & Outlook Domestic prices are expected to remain firm in the short term, particularly against the backdrop of tighter carry-over stock and an expected monsoon deficit due to El-Niño leading to lower production in the coming sugar season. However, various policy measures that the government might take, such as monthly release quotas, stockholding restrictions, and imports, may influence the timing and extent of price transmission, Triveni Engineering said in a press release. Further, the oil marketing companies' (OMCs) tender for ESY 2026-27 provides for zero diversion of sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses to ethanol, supporting sugar availability but reducing feedstock flexibility for integrated units, the company said.