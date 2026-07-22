Bandhan Bank share price movement

Shares of Bandhan Bank tanked 14 per cent to ₹178.75 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volumes after the management lowered its financial year 2026-027 (FY27) exit Return on Assets (RoA) guidance to 1.2–1.4 per cent from 1.6–1.8 per cent earlier.

The stock price of the private sector bank quoted at its lowest level since April 24, 2026. With today’s decline, the market price of Bandhan Bank corrected 19 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹220.70 touched on July 15, 2026.

At 09:55 AM on Wednesday, Bandhan Bank traded 13.8 per cent lower at ₹179.85, as compared to a 0.77 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over six-fold with a combined 60 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s making the Street nervous? For the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), Bandhan Bank reported a weak quarter with PPoP (Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit) declining by 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY), due to higher-than-expected opex and lower non-interest income. While reported net interest margin (NIM) was stable at 6.2 per cent, higher tech spends, annual wage revision/incentives and gratuity provision kept cost elevated, resulting in weaker-than-expected profitability. Asset quality trends were steady with gross/net slippages improving by 4bps/22bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and credit cost declining modestly to 1.8 per cent (-5bps QoQ), analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the Q1FY27 result update.

The key negative from the quarter was management lowering its FY27 exit RoA guidance to 1.2–1.4 per cent from 1.6–1.8 per cent earlier. It maintained its credit cost guidance of 1.6–1.8 per cent and growth guidance of 14 per cent for FY27. The brokerage firm believes earnings recovery is likely to be slower than earlier anticipated as margin expansion and operating leverage benefits get pushed out. Hence, analysts reduced EPS by 2–3 per cent for FY27/28E and retained an 'ADD' rating on the stock and raised target price to ₹220 (from ₹200) led by rollover of multiple, valuing the stock at 1.2x FY28E P/B (earlier 1.1x of FY28E P/B).

Bandhan Bank reported a mixed Q1FY27 performance, with healthy balance-sheet growth and moderating credit costs offset by elevated operating expenses and relatively modest core profitability. The management acknowledged that achieving its earlier NIM aspiration of 6.5 per cent by Q4FY27 now appears unlikely due to persistent deposit cost pressures, prompting a downward revision in exit RoA guidance to 1.2–1.4 per cent from 1.6–1.8 per cent, ICICI Securities said in a note. Amid a management rejig, Rajeev Mantri will step down as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) on September 25, 2026, with Vinay Jain, currently Head–Finance & Accounts, appointed as Interim CFO and KMP from September 26, 2026 to March 31, 2027.