Bandhan Bank, RBL: Private bank stocks steal a march over PSU peers in FY27

Stocks of private banks have seen a good run in fiscal 2026 (FY27), with the Nifty Private Bank index surging nearly 17 per cent thus far during this period as compared to the Nifty 50 that moved up around 8.4 per cent.

The index has also outperformed its public sector peer, the Nifty PSU Bank index (up 7.5 per cent) and Nifty Bank index (15.6 per cent) in FY27, ACE Equity data shows.

The outperformance, analysts believe, has mostly been on account of stable asset quality and improving business prospects, treasury gains, and Reserve Bank of India's push for concessional swap facilities for FCNR(B) deposits and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) remain constructive on frontline private banks for two reasons. Firstly, net interest margin (NIM) pressure, they believe, could ease going ahead as the peak phase of competitive intensity recedes. ALSO READ: Banks set to book healthy treasury gains in Q1 FY27 as yields slump Public sector banks (PSBs), which earlier leveraged surplus deposits to outgrow private peers, KIE said, are now increasingly relying on costlier term deposits to fund incremental growth, potentially requiring higher deposit rates and narrowing their funding advantage. “Secondly, strong FCNR deposit mobilization could ease system-wide funding pressures and moderate deposit costs. While all banks stand to benefit, the impact is likely to be disproportionately favorable for private banks, given their funding mix and deposit franchise,” wrote M B Mahesh, Ashlesh Sonje, and Nikhil Suresh of Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent note.

At the bourses, meanwhile, Bandhan Bank, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank from the private sector segment have gained up to 50 per cent thus far in FY27. Among PSBs, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank and UCO Bank have rallied up to 35 per cent, ACE Equity data shows. RBI push While announcing the monetary policy on June 5, the RBI introduced measures to encourage overseas capital inflows. These include a US dollar-rupee forex swap facility at par for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, along with a concessional swap facility for eligible external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs).

ALSO READ: PSU banks' loan growth outpaces deposits in first quarter of FY27 As regards FCNR (B) deposits, nearly $8 billion has already flowed in with State Bank of India (SBI) alone mobilising over $1.5 billion, reports suggest. While most PSBs are offering interest rates of 6 – 6.5 per cent on such deposits, smaller private banks are offering up to 7.5 per cent, reports indicate. Q1-FY27 numbers, according to Anirudh Garg, fund manager & partner, INVasset PMS, are likely to show soft margins across the board, but private banks will be the first to show the net interest margin (NIM) trough is behind them.

“Deposit repricing is largely done, FCNR(B) flows should ease the funding gap from Q2, and if the RBI's next move is a hike rather than a cut, repo linked books reprice up fastest. PSU banks are more a second half story. Once the OFS overhang clears post August and their margins bottom out, valuations at well below private sector multiples with mid-teen ROEs become hard to ignore. So, private banks lead for now, but I wouldn't write off PSBs. The gap is cyclical, not structural,” Garg said. G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research expects around 15 – 20 per cent return from private bank stocks in the 12 months, provided the overall market sentiment remains supportive.