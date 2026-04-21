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Bandhan MF adds gold, silver ETFs to equity, hybrid fund asset mix

Bandhan Mutual Fund adds gold and silver ETF exposure to select schemes, aiming to enhance returns and reduce portfolio volatility

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices
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According to Sirshendu Basu, head of products at Bandhan MF, the inclusion of gold and silver ETFs is aimed at enhancing return potential while moderating volatility of the select schemes. | Image: Adobe Stock
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
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Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF) has created provisions for gold and silver investments by three of its equity and hybrid schemes. The fund house, which has tweaked the framework of its small-cap, flexi-cap, and aggressive hybrid funds to allow up to 10 per cent exposure to gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is likely the first to make use of the newly created provision.
 
The investable asset classes for equity schemes, which were limited to equity and short-term debt until recently, were recently expanded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to include precious metal ETFs. The addition came after a strong run in gold and silver prices.
 
According to Sirshendu Basu, head of products at Bandhan MF, the inclusion of gold and silver ETFs is aimed at enhancing return potential while moderating volatility of the select schemes.
 
"The plan is to improve risk-adjusted returns. It also gives fund managers the flexibility to capture opportunities in commodities where there may not be a suitable listed equity play, allowing at least the beta return from gold and silver," he said.
 
The schemes for which the mandate has been added were selected on the basis of fund managers' preference and the schemes' strategies, Basu explained, adding that the provision will be used on an opportunistic basis rather than as a standard allocation.
 
The fund house has made other additions to its asset allocation frameworks to reduce volatility and increase income generation potential. The majority of its equity schemes have added 'covered calls' to their mandate. Several schemes have also seen the addition of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to their asset mix.
 
A covered call is an options strategy where the fund manager holds a long position in a stock and simultaneously writes (sells) call options on that same stock to generate income from the option premium.

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Topics :SEBIMutual FundsExchange-traded fundsgold silver prices

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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