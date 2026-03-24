Indian banks' margins to come under pressure as deposit growth lags: Nomura

Nomura outlook on Indian banking sector 2026

India's banking system witnessed a steady improvement in credit growth in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), but analysts at Nomura warn that this momentum could come at the cost of margins, with banks increasingly relying on internal liquidity buffers rather than deposit mobilisation to spur growth.

"The acceleration in lending has been supported by banks drawing down liquidity buffers – not by strong deposit mobilisation. As these buffers moderate, deposit growth will become increasingly more critical to sustain credit momentum," Nomura said, adding that it has revised net interest margin (NIM) estimates lower across the sector.

The brokerage also said that the scenario could weigh on banks' profitability even as loan growth remains healthy, making "NIM recovery delayed and shallower than earlier expected." Liquidity-driven credit growth raises concerns According to the data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India's credit growth increased to 14.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of February 2026, compared with around 10 per cent in August 2025. Deposit growth, however, has lagged at 12.5 per cent, creating a structural gap. Nomura noted that this gap is being bridged not by stronger deposit mobilisation, but by banks, especially private lenders, using their balance sheet liquidity.

This, it said, is evident in the system credit-deposit (CD) ratio which has risen to 82 per cent, well above the 10-year average of 75 per cent. Most banks, Nomura said, have recorded increases of 200-500 bps in CD since Q4FY25. At the same time, liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs) across banks have declined, with several lenders seeing a 50–500 basis point (bps) drop as they deployed excess liquidity to fund loan growth. "A large share of loan growth in FY26 has been funded by drawing down balance sheet liquidity... This runway is finite," Nomura cautioned. RBI liquidity support masks underlying stress The Japan-based brokerage said that India's liquidity cushion has been supported by aggressive action from the Reserve Bank of India, which injected a record ₹7.2 trillion through open market operations (OMOs) in FYTD26, the highest in over a decade. This, it said, is evident in the system credit-deposit (CD) ratio which has risen to 82 per cent, well above the 10-year average of 75 per cent. Most banks, Nomura said, have recorded increases of 200-500 bps in CD since Q4FY25.

These measures shifted the banking system into a liquidity surplus, estimated at around ₹0.8 trillion as of mid-March, despite seasonal outflows such as advance tax payments. However, Nomura pointed out that system-level liquidity does not fully reflect bank-level realities, where buffers are being steadily depleted to sustain credit expansion. Additionally, funding pressures are building. Certificate of deposit (CD) issuances have surged, with yields rising to about 7.1 per cent from ~6 per cent levels in mid-2025, indicating a higher marginal cost of funds despite a 125 basis point cut in policy rates. Deposit mobilisation remains weak Nomura pointed out that a key concern for the sector is sluggish deposit growth, which is driven by macro factors rather than bank-specific strategies.

System deposit growth is constrained by low money creation, which has averaged just ~1 per cent of deposits in recent years, compared with a long-term average of 3 per cent. "This compression on money creation is a key reason why system deposit growth has struggled to exceed 12-13 per cent even as credit demand has remained robust," Nomura said. Additionally, rising currency in circulation—growing at about 9 per cent year-on-year in FY26—has diverted funds away from the banking system. Nomura emphasised that banks cannot materially expand the deposit pool through competition alone. A sustained improvement in deposit growth, it said, will likely require stronger drivers of system money creation, such as stronger government spending, sustained foreign exchange inflows, and lower currency leakage.

"In the absence of stronger fiscal spending or sustained FX inflows, deposit growth may remain structurally constrained even if banks compete more aggressively for deposits," the brokerage said. Margin pressure likely to persist Going ahead, Nomura expects the combination of tight deposit conditions and rising funding costs to weigh on margins. Industry CASA ratios have already declined by around 700 basis points, from a peak of 44.8 per cent in FY22 to 37.9 per cent as of December 2025, increasing reliance on costlier term deposits. Individually, PSU banks' CASA has fallen from 43.8 per cent to 38.3 per cent and private banks' from 47.0 per cent to 37.2 per cent during the period.