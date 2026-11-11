Bank Nifty tops 61,000, nears all-time high; what do charts say?

"Bank Nifty on Friday generated a breakout above the last 4 months' broad range of 58,000-54,000 signalling strength and opening upside towards 61,000-61,800 levels in the coming weeks, which are the previous major highs," said Mukherjee in a note.The analyst sees Friday's breakout area around 58,000-58,500 as the key support zone, followed by 56,550-57,000 levels, which is the confluence of the key retracement of the current rally, last week's gap area, and the 200-day exponential moving average.