Bank Nifty tops 61,000, nears all-time high; what do charts say?

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. The Bank Nifty on Wednesday crossed the 61,000-mark for the first time since February 27, 2026. The banking index hit an intraday high of 61,241.90, and quoted with a gain of 2.4 per cent as of 11:30 AM. Bank Nifty has surged 12 per cent (6,550 points) thus far in November, and rallied up to 14 per cent from its low of 53,626 hit on October 28, 2026. In the process, the index is now quoting within striking distance of its all-time high of 61,764.85 (roughly 0.9 per cent shy), registered in February 2026. According to analysts, one key reason for the sharp rally in banking stocks is renewed buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in recent days, particularly in largecap stocks - including financial shares. FPIs net bought shares worth ₹56,771 crore in the last eight trading sessions. READ MORE Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm reckons that Bank Nifty continues to demonstrate relative strength, supported by sustained buying interest across banking stocks. From a technical perspective, Ponmudi says that the near-term outlook for Bank Nifty remains positive, with sustained buying interest and a decisive move above 60,200 likely to reinforce the bullish momentum. Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking Index believes that the Bank Nifty can scale new highs in the coming weeks.
"Bank Nifty on Friday generated a breakout above the last 4 months' broad range of 58,000-54,000 signalling strength and opening upside towards 61,000-61,800 levels in the coming weeks, which are the previous major highs," said Mukherjee in a note.
The analyst sees Friday's breakout area around 58,000-58,500 as the key support zone, followed by 56,550-57,000 levels, which is the confluence of the key retracement of the current rally, last week's gap area, and the 200-day exponential moving average.