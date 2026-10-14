Bank of Baroda down 3%, top loser among PSU Banks; why is stock falling?

BoB Q2 earnings expectations

Brokerages expect BoB to report double-digit profit-after-tax (PAT) growth in Q2. According to analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, BoB may post 13.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 net profit, while net interest income (NII) is expected to rise by 5.2 per cent YoY.The brokerage believes that NSE stake sale gains and lower provisions may lift BoB's PAT sharply on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a 'Buy' rating on BoB with a target price of ₹320 per share.Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates PSU banks' PAT to grow 27 per cent YoY (19 per cent QoQ) in 2QFY27, supported by robust business growth, partly coupled with stake sale gains at SBI (SBI MF & NSE), BOB (NSE), and Indian Bank (NSE), and normalization of BoB's PAT.The brokerage expects BoB's PAT to increase by 10 per cent YoY, and NII by 3.5 per cent.Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.