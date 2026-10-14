Bank of Baroda down 3%, top loser among PSU Banks; why is stock falling?

Bank of Baroda stock slipped 3.4 per cent to an intraday low of ₹230.40 in Wednesday's trade even as most other PSU Bank stocks held marginal gains. The stock is seen trading close to its 52-week low of ₹223.82 hit on September 29, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high at ₹325.50 on February 26, 2026. At 10:05 AM, Bank of Baroda (BoB) stock traded with a 2.7 per cent loss at ₹232 on the NSE. The counter saw trades of around 48.80 shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Bank index was down 0.6 per cent. Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Bank - down over 1 per cent each - were the other notable losers. On the other hand, Central Bank of India surged 4.4 per cent. Indian Overseas Bank, Uco Bank and PSB were up around 1 per cent each. Canara Bank quoted 0.8 per cent higher ahead of its Q2 results.
What's hurting the sentiment at BoB counter today?
B R Shetty, founder of the NMC Healthcare group, has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court seeking $15 billion in damages from BoB and 25 other defendants. The group has alleged that BoB and former NMC executives enabled the diversion of funds, concealed liabilities and subsequently pursued him on guarantees bearing forged signatures. The suit also alleges that BoB ignored repeated anti-money laundering (AML) alerts, extended credit without adequate security, facilitated transactions through supplier accounts allegedly used for round-tripping and concealed its lending exposure from auditors. READ MORE
BoB issues clarification
BoB in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said it saw media reports of a suit said to have been filed by Dr. Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty in the Bombay High Court on October 13, 2026. The bank has not been served with such a suit and cannot comment on the contents of pleadings which are untested in court. "If and when the Bank is served, the Bank will defend the suit firmly and take all steps necessary to protect its interests," the release stated.
Brokerages expect BoB to report double-digit profit-after-tax (PAT) growth in Q2. According to analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, BoB may post 13.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 net profit, while net interest income (NII) is expected to rise by 5.2 per cent YoY. The brokerage believes that NSE stake sale gains and lower provisions may lift BoB's PAT sharply on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a 'Buy' rating on BoB with a target price of ₹320 per share. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates PSU banks' PAT to grow 27 per cent YoY (19 per cent QoQ) in 2QFY27, supported by robust business growth, partly coupled with stake sale gains at SBI (SBI MF & NSE), BOB (NSE), and Indian Bank (NSE), and normalization of BoB's PAT. The brokerage expects BoB's PAT to increase by 10 per cent YoY, and NII by 3.5 per cent. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.