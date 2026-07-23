Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview: Profit likely to grow 14%; NIMs may ease

Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview: The PSU lender The PSU lender Bank of Baroda is expected to report a stable set of earnings for the June (Q1FY27) quarter, predict analysts. However, a decline in net interest margin, they said, is estimated due to the absence of income tax refund benefits

Bank of Baroda is scheduled to report its Q1FY27 results on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Bank of Baroda Q1 results: Profit, NII, NIM, loan expectations

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

MOFSL expects Bank of Baroda to report a 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in net interest income to ₹12,950 crore. The brokerage foresees the Bank’s Q1 net profit to gain 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,170 crore.

MOFSL believes the bank's loan growth is likely at 22.2 per cent Y-o-Y, led by strong retail, agriculture, MSME (RAM) and MSME lending. Moreover, the credit cost is expected to be at 0.4–0.5 per cent. The brokerage has assigned a 'Neutral' rating to the bank's counter with a target price of ₹300. MOSL expects the bank's net interest margin are expected to decline by 9 basis points sequentially due to the absence of income tax refund benefits and settle at the lower Systematix Research The brokerage expects the bank's advances to decline sequentially based on provisional business updates.

Systematix Research expects Bank of Baroda's net interest income to come at ₹12,632 crore, up 10.5 per cent year-on-year. The brokerage expects profit to be hit by a one-time exceptional charge of around ₹4,300 crore (net of tax) related to the UAE court settlement. Systematix expects operating profit to decline 10.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹8,083 crore. The brokerage expects provisions to fall sharply to ₹700 crore, down 77.8 per cent Q-o-Q. However, total operating expenses are expected to be higher sequentially led by higher employee expenses. Axis Direct The brokerage expects the bank's net interest income to rise 1.9 per cent Q-o-Q and 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,732 crore.