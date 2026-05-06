Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: Profit, NII seen weak despite strong loan growth

Bank of Baroda Q4 results preview: Brokerages expect Bank of Baroda to report steady results for the March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY26).

While the public sector bank’s loan book may see a double digit growth, its profit and net interest income (NII) could see low single digit gain, they said.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results date, time:

As per Bank of Baroda’s exchange filing, the Board of Directors of the bank will meet on Friday, May 8, 2026 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board will also consider and recommend dividend for FY2025-26, if any. Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Key monitorables Analysts said the management’s commenatry on deposit mobilisation strategy, NIMs trajectory, and credit cost outlook will be key monitorables. Bank of Baroda Q4FY26 results: Profit, NII, NIM, loan growth expectations Nomura Global brokerage Nomura expects Bank of Baroda to report a solid 16-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) loan growth at ₹14.05 trillion. This would be a 6 per cent growth over the December 2025 quarter (Q-o-Q). Likewise, the deposit growth is seen at 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q, reaching ₹16.48 trillion in Q4FY26.

However, Bank of Baroda’s NII growth is projected at 5 per cent Y-o-Y/3 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹12,120 crore. Add to it, treasury losses due to rise in bond yields are expected to dent operating and net profit growth. Nomura expects pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) to slip 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,490 crore. Core PPOP, however, could still rise 10 per cent to ₹6,530 crore, Nomura said. Accounting for a 29-per cent Y-o-Y decline, but a 37-per cent Q-o-Q jump in provisions, net profit is anticipated at ₹4,800 crore – lower by 5 per cent annually and quarterly.

Nomura said BoB’s net interest margins (NIMs) may decline by 5 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 2.6 per cent. It expects a stable asset quality with credit cost falling 20 bps Y-o-Y, but up 7 bps Q-o-Q. JM Financial Institutional Securities JM Financial analysts, too, expect Bank of Baroda’s net profit to fall in Q4FY26 amid a spike in provisions sequentially. The brokerage pegs net profit at ₹4,860 crore for the quarter, down 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q, with provisions expected at ₹1,310 crore – down 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y, but up 64.1 per cent Q-o-Q.

Operationally, NII is projected to rise 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y/down 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹11,740 crore, while PPOP is seen falling 5.3 per cent Y-oY/rising 4.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹7,700 crore. JM Financial, too, forecasts the loan book to grow 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y/6.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹14.06 trillion. Deposits, on the other hand, are seen up 12 per cent Y-o-Y/6.6 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹16.49 trillion. NIM is seen contracting 5 bps Y-o-Y and 4 bps Q-o-Q to 2.6 per cent. Motilal Oswal Financial Services MOFSL has marginally better estimates for Bank of Baroda, expecting only a 2 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit to ₹4,950 crore.

Further, it projects a Y-o-Y rise of 5 per cent in NII to ₹12,070 crore, but a 5.2 per cent fall in PPOP to ₹7,700 crore. Loan growth is seen capped at 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y (₹13.70 trillion) and deposit growth at 10.1 per cent (₹16.20 trillion). Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio may stay steady sequentially at 2 per cent in Q4FY26, while NNPA ratio may hold at 0.6 per cent. “Loan growth would be driven by healthy growth in RAM and slower overseas advances. We expect reported NIMs to contract to 5 bps Q-o-Q (Adjusted NIMs flat) amid repo/MCLR repricing and steady CoF,” MOFSL said.