Bank stocks fall as Iran war fuels inflation fears, Nifty Bank drops 2%

Iran war impact: Why are bank stocks falling today?

Banking stocks came under selling pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty Bank dropping nearly 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade.

The Nifty Bank index tumbled 1,052 points or 1.8 per cent intraday. It was down 1.5 per cent at 1:30 PM compared to the Nifty50's decline of 1.14 per cent.

Axis Bank was the top laggard among the Nifty Bank stocks, trading 3.3 per cent lower at the time of writing this report.

Sharea of Union Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank , IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, YES Bank, and State Bank of India ( SBI ), meanwhile, dropped between 1 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

AU Small Finance Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares also slipped up to 0.9 per cent. Iran war fans inflation fears Analysts said the fall in banking shares today was largely due to cautious market sentiment amid the war in West Asia. The West Asia conflict, they said, is showing few signs of de-escalation, intensifying Asia's energy crisis and global supply chain disruptions. "Investors have adopted a cautious approach in the markets as the on-ground situation in West Asia looks grim. Despite statements from US President Donald Trump on ending the war or resolving the closure of Strait of Hormuz, the supply disruption of oil and gas imports hasn't improved, which is beginning to hurt Indian industries," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Prolonged Strait of Hormuz (SoH) interruptions beyond mid-March, delayed energy supply normalisation from affected producers, and persistent uncertainty could strain India's external sector, which may slow down the growth of the Indian economy and accentuate fiscal pressures. Though crude oil prices have eased from $120 a barrel to $80 a barrel-mark, a note by Elara Capital suggests upside risks to inflation emerge not only from oil prices, but also from gas, chemicals, and overall supply chain disruption. "Our models indicate that a 1 percentage point rise in overall commodity prices adds 0.22 PP to wholesale price index-based inflation. Further, we expect a 14-basis point upside in consumer price index-based inflation (CPI inflation) in the near-term due to a retail LPG price hike of ₹60 per cylinder," it said in a report.

It added that if the government does not hike the LPG subsidy, an increase of ₹592/14.2 kg cylinder would be needed, leading to a 140bp upside to CPI inflation. Similarly, if the government decides to hike petrol and diesel prices to offset under-recoveries and not cut excise duty, we are looking at a direct impact of 70bp on CPI, it cautioned. Economic outlook under lens Analysts at Elara Capital said that amid the exogenous nature of the energy shock, the combined impact of first and second orders presents a downside risk of a full percentage point to their FY27 growth estimate of 7.2 per cent.

"Primary channel will be via trade and supply chain disruption. Domestic spillovers are likely to surface if the energy shock is passed on to consumers and producers, leading to demand erosion, compounded by the RBI holding rates for a prolonged period facing potential inflationary surge," Elara Capital said. Those at JM Financial Institutional Securities said the impact of the energy crisis on domestic inflation and growth will be meaningful if the conflict stretches for weeks if not days. They anticipate an inflationary surge in the developed markets, which will halt the rate cut cycle. In India, the upward trajectory in inflation is already factored in, and it will remain comfortably below the RBI’s tolerance band in the near term.

"Though the weightage of LPG in CPI (1.98 per cent) and WPI (0.64 per cent) baskets is low, the second-order impact of supply crunch will be meaningful in the form of higher food prices, hit on livelihood in the informal sector, etc. if the blockade in the SoH sustains," the brokerage said. The government's decision to invoke the Essential Commodities Act suggests the conflict is unlikely to end in the near term. "Although currently the oil curve is in backwardation (spot price higher than futures) indicating a temporary spike, the December 2026 contract is $16 higher versus two weeks ago, indicating that oil prices will remain elevated" it said.

Why banks fall when oil prices rise? Energy-led inflation is negative for the Indian banking sector because a slowdown in economic growth would hit credit demand, raise funding costs, weaken treasury income (amid rising bond yields), and may risk asset quality challenges. The selling in high-beta banking stocks shows that investors are factoring-in the 'what ifs', Khemka of MOFSL said. "The impact of a prolonged war would be felt on inflation, economic growth, currency, interest rates, and bond yields. All of this directly or indirectly affect the banking sector," he said. While banks with strong deposit franchises and diversified loan books can absorb short-term shocks, analysts said prolonged inflationary pressures usually weigh on the sector’s growth and profitability outlook.

With the impact of the energy crisis uncertain, investors fear that the Reserve Bank of India may either keep interest rates unchanged or delay rate cuts to assess the situation. Higher interest rates would raise borrowing costs for households and businesses, which may slow credit demand, translating into slower loan growth and weaker balance-sheet expansion. That apart, concerns that higher inflation may push government bond yields higher are also souring sentiment at banking counters. Banks, which hold large portfolios of government securities as part of their statutory liquidity requirements, may face mark-to-market losses on bond holdings is yields rise.