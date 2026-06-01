Nifty Bank down 1%; Why SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PNB shares fell today

Bank stocks fall today; Nifty Bank slips 1%

Bank stocks weighed on the market sentiment on Monday, June 1, as rising oil prices, hardening of bond yields, and weakness in rupee in the afternoon session dented macro outlook.

These stocks were down in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent at 2:23 PM. By comparison, the Nifty50 index was lower by 0.61 per cent and the Nifty Bank was down 1.26 per cent.

All the 14 Nifty Bank stocks were down at the time of writing this report. Why are bank stocks falling? Notably, the selling in bank stocks accentuated in the afternoon session as oil prices began climbing up, while rupee started falling amid reports that Iran launched drone strikes against Kuwait. Brent crude oil futures moved above the $94 per barrel-mark, rising 3.45 per cent in the international markets, and Rupee edged lower versus the US dollar to breach the 95/$-mark in the intraday trade. The domestic currency had begun trading around 94.76 per dollar level. 10-year bond yields, meanwhile, rose 0.36 per cent to 7.052 per cent intraday.

Higher oil prices, coupled with lower rupee, strains the fiscal situation of the Indian economy, denting the outlook for the banking sector. Further, higher bond yields dents the mark-to-market gains on Govt securities’ portfolio held by banks, especially public sector banks (PSBs). Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Further, higher bond yields dents the mark-to-market gains on Govt securities’ portfolio held by banks, especially public sector banks (PSBs). Bank stocks outlook: Credit demand holds up Meanwhile, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), analysed by ICICI Securities and JM Financial, shows that loan growth remains broad-based across retail, industry and services segments, supporting a positive outlook for the sector despite some moderation from recent peaks.

According to JM Financial, systemic credit growth stood at 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of the fortnight ended May 15, 2026, marginally higher than 16 per cent at the end of April. Deposit growth, however, moderated slightly to 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y from 12.3 per cent. As a result, the system-wide credit-deposit (CD) ratio remained elevated at 82 per cent, significantly above the 10-year average of 74 per cent. The incremental CD ratio stood at 106 per cent, reflecting continued pressure on funding resources. On a monthly basis, non-food credit outstanding stood at around ₹211 trillion as of April 2026, up 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sector-wise, credit to the services sector grew 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y in April, making it the fastest-growing segment among the major categories. Within services, lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) accelerated further to nearly 28 per cent, reflecting strong credit demand and funding requirements. Industry credit growth remained steady at 15.1 per cent, supported by continued momentum in large corporates and infrastructure-linked sectors. According to ICICI Securities, lending to the power sector grew 22 per cent, petroleum 38 per cent, engineering 31 per cent and metals 19 per cent year-on-year. JM Financial, however, noted that MSME credit growth eased to 26.9 per cent in April from 29.3 per cent in March but remained robust by historical standards.

Retail loans grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by vehicle finance (18 per cent), housing loans (11.4 per cent) and gold loans (121 per cent). Gold loans’ share in overall banking system loans jumped to around 2.4 per cent. Rate transmission remains gradual That said, both brokerages highlighted that the transmission of RBI's rate-cut cycle remains gradual. Since the beginning of the easing cycle in February 2025, weighted average lending rates (WALR) on outstanding loans have declined by 74 basis points (bps) for public sector banks and 89 bps for private banks, according to JM Financial. This decline has outpaced the reduction in outstanding term deposit rates, which have fallen by only 52 bps and 45 bps, respectively.

“Interestingly, WALR on fresh loans increased marginally in April for both public and private sector banks, while fresh deposit rates declined sharply. Consequently, spreads between fresh lending and deposit rates widened, offering some support to margins,” JM Financial said. Top bank stocks to buy 2026 In this backdrop, analysts at JM Financial continue to be positive on large banks given resilient credit growth, NIMs bottoming out, and limited exposure to potential vulnerable segments. The brokerage prefers ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, City Union Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and DCB Bank. ICICI Securities also remains optimistic on credit growth prospects.