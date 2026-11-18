ICICI Bank

witnessed a downward-sloping trendline breakout on the weekly chart and subsequently delivered a sharp rally. After that it entered a healthy consolidation phase, indicating profit booking at higher levels, notes Shah. Going forward, the analyst expects the ₹1,570-1,560 zone to act as a crucial support area. "As long as ICICI Bank holds above ₹1,560, the bullish undertone is likely to remain intact. On the upside, the stock can extend the rally towards ₹1,700," says Shah. Meanwhile, Gaurav Bissa, SVP-Equity Research at InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers reckons that ICICI Bank remains firmly entrenched in an accelerating macro bull run with unobstructed upside into uncharted territory. "ICICI Bank is on the cusp of witnessing a bullish Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) crossover on the monthly charts which once confirmed can give a thrust to the price towards ₹2,000 levels," said Bissa in a report on large private banks. HDFC Bank Current Market Price: ₹1,368 ICICI Bank stock witnessed a downward-sloping trendline breakout on the weekly chart and subsequently delivered a sharp rally. After that it entered a healthy consolidation phase, indicating profit booking at higher levels, notes Shah.Going forward, the analyst expects the ₹1,570-1,560 zone to act as a crucial support area. "As long as ICICI Bank holds above ₹1,560, the bullish undertone is likely to remain intact. On the upside, the stock can extend the rally towards ₹1,700," says Shah.Meanwhile, Gaurav Bissa, SVP-Equity Research at InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers reckons that ICICI Bank remains firmly entrenched in an accelerating macro bull run with unobstructed upside into uncharted territory."ICICI Bank is on the cusp of witnessing a bullish Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) crossover on the monthly charts which once confirmed can give a thrust to the price towards ₹2,000 levels," said Bissa in a report on large private banks.Current Market Price: ₹1,368

HDFC Bank is showing signs of a potential trend reversal, strengthening the bullish setup after breaking out above its downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart. "However, following the recent sharp rally, momentum indicators and oscillators suggest that HDFC Bank may witness a phase of consolidation or time-wise correction in the near term before resuming its upward journey," cautions Shah. From a technical perspective, the analyst from SBI Securities sees the ₹785-780 zone as a crucial support area. On the upside, Shah expects resistance around ₹840-850. "A decisive breakout above this range may pave the way for further upside momentum," he adds. ALSO READ | ITC stock reclaims 200-DMA after a year; is it a rebound or fresh uptrend? Bissa believes that the underperformance of HDFC Bank in the last few quarters is expected to end soon. This he said is supported by price reversing from its 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the monthly charts, which has been lending strong thrust since 2002. Further on the weekly charts, the stock witnessed a bullish divergence in RSI and MACD along with a bullish crossover in MACD which is a sign of base formation and suggests the momentum is likely to increase in the coming time, the analyst from InCred Capital adds. The analyst projects an upside target of ₹1,030 for HDFC Bank. Axis Bank Current Market Price: ₹808 HDFC Bank is showing signs of a potential trend reversal, strengthening the bullish setup after breaking out above its downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart."However, following the recent sharp rally, momentum indicators and oscillators suggest that HDFC Bank may witness a phase of consolidation or time-wise correction in the near term before resuming its upward journey," cautions Shah.From a technical perspective, the analyst from SBI Securities sees the ₹785-780 zone as a crucial support area. On the upside, Shah expects resistance around ₹840-850. "A decisive breakout above this range may pave the way for further upside momentum," he adds.Bissa believes that the underperformance of HDFC Bank in the last few quarters is expected to end soon. This he said is supported by price reversing from its 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the monthly charts, which has been lending strong thrust since 2002.Further on the weekly charts, the stock witnessed a bullish divergence in RSI and MACD along with a bullish crossover in MACD which is a sign of base formation and suggests the momentum is likely to increase in the coming time, the analyst from InCred Capital adds. The analyst projects an upside target of ₹1,030 for HDFC Bank.Current Market Price: ₹808

too witnessed a breakout above a downward-sloping trendline resistance on the daily chart, notes Shah. Going forward, the analyst expects the stock to maintain its positive bias as long as it holds above the ₹1,350-1,340 support zone. "Any short-term dips towards this band are likely to attract buying interest. On the upside, Axis Bank has the potential to test ₹1,410 initially, followed by ₹1,450 in the near term," says Shah. Axis Bank too witnessed a breakout above a downward-sloping trendline resistance on the daily chart, notes Shah.Going forward, the analyst expects the stock to maintain its positive bias as long as it holds above the ₹1,350-1,340 support zone."Any short-term dips towards this band are likely to attract buying interest. On the upside, Axis Bank has the potential to test ₹1,410 initially, followed by ₹1,450 in the near term," says Shah.

The Nifty Bank index has surged nearly 16 per cent in the last fortnight, from levels of 53,975 on October 27 to a new life-time high of 62,442 on November 17 led by strong gains in banking heavyweights - HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. In comparison, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 rose 12.1 per cent.Among the banking shares, HDFC Bank was the major mover - up nearly 21 per cent in the same period followed by a 16 per cent and 13 per cent gain in ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, respectively. Among the three private lenders, ICICI Bank stock quoted at record high levels.On Wednesday, the Nifty Bank slipped 0.7 per cent in intraday deals. HDFC Bank declined nearly 1 per cent, while Axis Bank and ICICI Bank traded on a flat note.Technical analysts say that the Nifty Bank and banking stocks are showing strong bullish momentum on the charts, and look poised for further upside. However, some consolidation cannot be ruled out given the sharp rally and overbought indicators, analysts caution.Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities cautions that the gap between the Nifty Bank and its short-term moving averages has widened considerably.In addition, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has approached the overbought zone as per RSI range shift parameters, suggesting that the recent rally may be overstretched. As a result, we expect the index to enter a phase of consolidation or time-wise correction in the near term before resuming its broader uptrend, Shah cautions.Shah expects the 61,600-61,500 zone to act as a key near-term support area for the Nifty Bank. As long as the index sustains above this band, the broader bullish structure is likely to remain intact, says the analyst.Current Market Price: ₹1,603