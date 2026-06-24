Banking stocks propel Sensex, Nifty gains as RBI comments boost sentiment

Indian equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday, supported by gains in banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor's remarks eased concerns over interest rate hikes and the central bank's clarification allowing lenders to extend loans against foreign-currency deposits. Easing crude prices, which have almost returned to pre-war levels, further boosted sentiment and eased jitters about the impact of a weak monsoon.

The benchmark Sensex ended the session at 78,991, up 791 points or 1.04 per cent. The Nifty ended at 24,022, gaining 198 points or 0.8 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹476 trillion, up ₹1.3 trillion.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra assuaged concerns over a domestic rate hike, saying it was "premature" to discuss the policy outlook given ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Malhotra further said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was keeping a close watch on both monsoon progress and crude oil prices. Moreover, the central bank's clarification on Tuesday allowing banks to lend against foreign-currency deposits held by non-resident Indians led to gains in banking stocks. The Nifty Bank index rose 1.7 per cent. Banking stocks contributed the most to index gains, led by HDFC Bank, which rose 2.4 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, which gained 2.7 per cent.

Brent crude prices continued to decline and were trading at $75.14 a barrel, down 2 per cent. At the current price, Brent crude is just $1 short of its pre-war level. From its peak during the US-Iran conflict, Brent crude has declined 36 per cent. Lower oil prices are beneficial for India, which imports most of its energy requirements. With easing geopolitical tensions and the subsequent fall in oil prices, investor focus will shift to the ongoing monsoon and its impact on demand. "Indian equities are expected to regain their positive momentum, supported by renewed buying interest and lower energy prices. Additionally, the southwest monsoon has resumed its advance across the country, improving investor sentiment. Any further progress on geopolitical and trade-related fronts, coupled with stable energy prices and sustained foreign inflows, could provide additional support to domestic equities," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.