Base metals playbook: Stock selection key for investors as easy gains fade

Investors looking to hop on the bus to catch the base metals' rally via equity plays might be in for some disappointment as analysts believe that opportunity is turning more selective now, with easy re-rating having largely played out.

In the last one year, base metals (barring lead) have risen up to 55.6 per cent on the London Metal Exchange, show Bloomberg data. Tin has delivered the most gains at 55.6 per cent, followed by copper with a 45.4 per cent rise. Zinc and aluminium are up 38.3 per cent and 26.2 per cent, respectively, while nickel has added 10 per cent and lead shed 4.5 per cent.

A large part of the gains was driven by the supply-demand balance, wherein a potential market deficit supported prices. "Supply shortages and production cuts supported the rally, as demand outpaced supply. Notably, key base metals continue to see surging demand from infrastructure and other emerging segments such as renewable energy, EV, and semiconductors, etc, driving down inventories at LME warehouses," said Shweta Dikshit, vice president & lead analyst for metals & mining, Systematix Institutional Equities. Metal stocks' rally enters selective phase The gains in base metals have powered several metal stocks like Hindustan Copper and NALCO , which rose 112 per cent and 77 per cent in a year, while Hindalco and Hindustan Zinc have gained 37 per cent each in the same period. Even the Nifty Metal index has rallied 38 per cent during this period and hovers close to all-time high levels.

But analysts believe much of the easy optimism in metal stocks now appears to be priced in, and the base metals’ rally is entering a more selective phase. "While the Nifty Metal index remains near all-time highs after a strong run, future returns are likely to be driven by metal-specific fundamentals rather than a broad sector upcycle. With valuations reflecting expectations of favourable commodity prices and improving demand, the next phase of returns is likely to be driven by earnings execution rather than sentiment," said Antu Eapen Thomas, senior research analyst, Geojit Investments. As the cycle matures, investors are likely to favour companies that can protect margins, generate strong cash flows and consistently deliver earnings growth, Thomas added.

His views are echoed by Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura. "A meaningful amount of commodity optimism is already reflected in metal equities. Therefore, the risk-reward is no longer as compelling as it was at the start of the rally. Stock selection and entry valuation are now critical," Bolinjkar said. His preferred Indian plays remain Hindustan Zinc for direct exposure to zinc, with silver providing an additional earnings lever; Hindalco due to its diversified non-ferrous play with aluminium and copper exposure; and NALCO, which is a higher-beta play on the aluminium cycle, but with greater commodity-price sensitivity. Investors must know that commodities are cyclical in nature. Commodities rallied, and the market did factor in much of this tailwind. Therefore, Dixit said that while there is still steam left, as valuations remain attractive, a stronger dollar and faster supply revival could trigger corrections.