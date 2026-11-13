BCAS urges Sebi to allow CA firms to monitor issue proceeds of companies

BCAS suggested defining non-cooperation to include failure to furnish information or documents within prescribed timelines, submitting information without supporting documents, refusing verification or direct confirmations, and providing incorrect information. It also proposed that monitoring agencies report incorrect or non-genuine information to Sebi and exchanges without waiting for quarterly reports.
On expanding monitoring to all issues, BCAS suggested allowing chartered accountant firms with valid peer review certificates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), subject to Sebi-prescribed criteria, to act as monitoring agencies for smaller issues. The move could help address the expected increase in monitoring requirements.
The society recommended that exchanges display a distinct indicator against a company’s scrip while non-cooperation remains unresolved, with the indicator removed after rectification. It also called for clarity on how fines would be levied, including defining an “instance” of non-cooperation or imposing penalties per reporting period, and higher fines for repeated defaults.