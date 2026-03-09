BEL, GRSE: Defence stocks fall after 17% rally amid Iran war; time to buy?

The recent up move in Nifty Defence reflects renewed buying after a long phase of consolidation, says Om Mehra, technical analyst at SAMCO Securities. The analyst is bullish on BEL, BDL and GRSE.

Technical outlook on defence stocks: Charts hint at further 14% upside for BEL, BDL and GRSE, says Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities. (File photo)