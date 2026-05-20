BEL share price falls 3% after Q4 margins contract despite strong topline

BEL share price today: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares cracked as much as 3.5 per cent in morning deals on Wednesday despite the company reporting a strong set of numbers for the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares cracked as much as 3.5 per cent in morning deals on Wednesday despite the company reporting a strong set of numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) . BEL shares opened in the red at ₹416.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a low of ₹407.

The Navratna defence PSU underperformed the broader markets, declining 3.2 per cent to ₹409.40 as of 10:10 AM, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 0.5 per cent.

More than 11 million shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered company changed hands within the first 40 minutes of trading, according to NSE data.

BEL shares have underperformed the broader market over the past month, declining 10 per cent compared with a 3.3 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. Despite the recent weakness, the stock has remained strong in 2026 so far in comparison with the NSE Nifty index. The stock has gained 3.5 per cent Y-T-D as against a 10 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Over the past one year, the defence counter has advanced 13 per cent, while the benchmark index has fallen 4.5 per cent. On the BSE, BEL shares were down 3.3 per cent at ₹408.9. BEL also emerged as the top loser on both benchmark indices.

Over the longer term, however, BEL has significantly outperformed the broader market. The stock has surged 285 per cent in the last three years, outpacing the 30 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 during the same period. BEL Q4 result Post Q4 results, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained 'Buy' on BEL, saying the company reported decent set of results, broadly in line with estimates. For the three month period ended on March 31, 2026, BEL reported 5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,225 crore. The company earned a net profit of ₹2,105 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,225 crore in reporting quarter, up from ₹9,120 crore in Q4 of the last fiscal year (FY25).

According to MOFSL, BEL's absolute Ebitda increased 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,960 core versus its estimates of ₹2,840 crore, while margins contracted 150 bps Y-o-Y to 29.1 per cent as against its estimate of 27.4 per cent. The margin was impacted due to higher other expenses. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE BEL order book 2026 For FY26, BEL's revenue/Ebitda/PAT increased 16 per cent/18 per cent/14 per cent Y-o-Y, while margin expanded 60 bps Y-o-Y to 29.2 per cent. BEL's order book position stood at ₹73,882 crore as on April 1, 2026, including an order inflow of ₹30,000 crore during the year. BEL share price target

Meanwhile, JM Financial has maintained 'Add' rating on BEL post Q4 results for a target price of ₹485, valuing the company at 44x FY28E EPS of ₹11. BEL dividend 2026 Along with Q4 results, the board of BEL also recommended a final dividend of 55 per cent or Re 0.55 per share of Re 1 face value for FY2026. "Recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2025-26 subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," BEL said in the filing.