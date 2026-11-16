Belrise Industries shares rally 13% after Q2 PAT rises 25%, revenue up 17%

Belrise Industries share price: shares were in an uptrend on Monday, rising nearly 13 per cent intraday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results, with net profit increasing 25 per cent Y-o-Y. Belrise Industries shares were in an uptrend on Monday, rising nearly 13 per cent intraday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results, with net profit increasing 25 per cent Y-o-Y.

The smallcap stock opened 3 per cent higher at ₹223 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹241.95, up more than 12.45 per cent.

As of 2:40 PM, the stock was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹237.10, retaining most of its intraday gains.

Belrise Industries shares also featured among the most actively traded stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in terms of both volume and value. More than 81 million shares, worth ₹1,923.68 crore, changed hands on the exchange.

Belrise Industries Q2 results According to an exchange filing, Belrise Industries' consolidated net profit rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹166.25 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹132.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. ALSO READ: Stock Market: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty around 25,200; Axiscades Technology shares drop 9% Revenue from operations increased 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,746.38 crore during the quarter, against ₹2,353.54 crore reported in the year-ago period. Ebitda grew 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹330.62 crore in Q2FY27. However, the Ebitda margin contracted by 60 basis points (bps) to 12 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said that its manufacturing revenue went up by 26 per cent in Q2 and Ebitda surged by 19 per cent. Belrise Industries said that it secured a maiden LoI (Letter of Intent) in the quarter for the supply of CNC fixtures from an ecosystem partner of one of the largest American smartphone companies. ALSO READ: Inox Wind: 42% fall in Q2 PAT, margin squeeze hammers stock by 10% The firm also secured an incremental track beam order for one of the world’s largest aircraft OEMs, marking its first order extension since the acquisition of Chester Hall in the UK. Shrikant Badve, MD, Belrise Industries, said that Q2 FY27 was a quarter of strong execution supported by a healthy demand environment. He added that the company remains confident in diversifying business beyond automotive, increasing partnerships with global OEMs and growing the order book while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.