Belrise Industries shares rally 13% after Q2 PAT rises 25%, revenue up 17%

Belrise Industries share price:Belrise Industries shares were in an uptrend on Monday, rising nearly 13 per cent intraday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results, with net profit increasing 25 per cent Y-o-Y.
The smallcap stock opened 3 per cent higher at ₹223 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹241.95, up more than 12.45 per cent.
As of 2:40 PM, the stock was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹237.10, retaining most of its intraday gains.
Belrise Industries shares also featured among the most actively traded stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in terms of both volume and value. More than 81 million shares, worth ₹1,923.68 crore, changed hands on the exchange.
Belrise Industries Q2 results
According to an exchange filing, Belrise Industries' consolidated net profit rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹166.25 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹132.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from operations increased 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,746.38 crore during the quarter, against ₹2,353.54 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Shrikant Badve, MD, Belrise Industries, said that Q2 FY27 was a quarter of strong execution supported by a healthy demand environment. He added that the company remains confident in diversifying business beyond automotive, increasing partnerships with global OEMs and growing the order book while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.
Pune-based Belrise Industries is a leading automotive component company providing technology-led solutions.