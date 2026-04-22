BEML shares surge 8% after major ₹590 crore order from Defence Ministry

Shares of BEML, a state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer, jumped 8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,910 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company secured a fresh order from the Ministry of Defence.

Around 01:30 PM, BEML's share price was trading 3 per cent higher at ₹1,821.70, compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,768 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,413.50 levels, down by 163.10 points or 0.66 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,158 crore. The stock has recovered around 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,355 touched on March 30, 2026. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained merely 2.7 per cent.

The buying on the counter came after the company announced that it had received a contract worth ₹590 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of trawl assemblies to be deployed on the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks. Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director at BEML, said the collaboration with DRDO is a testament to the strength of India’s defence R&D ecosystem. This order reinforces the company's steadfast commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and resolve to equip the nation’s armed forces with reliable, high-quality, and indigenously developed solutions. Earlier this month, the company received an export order worth $36.38 million from the Middle East region for the supply of heavy earth-moving equipment. The equipment will be used for infrastructure development applications, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's international order book stands at $106.95 million.