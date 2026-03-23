Benchmark bond yield hits 14-month high as oil surge fuels concerns

Indian benchmark bond yield rose to a 14-month high on Monday, possibly due to surge in Brent crude oil prices amid escalating conflict in the West Asia.

The 10-year government bond yield was trading at 6.8173 per cent around 11 am on Monday, as compared to Friday's close of 6.737 per cent. The yield is highest since January 14, 2025, according to the data compiled from market participants.

"Bond yields are rising in response to crude oil prices climbing above $110 amid escalating tensions between the US-Israel and Iran. Foreign institutional investors who were net buyers of government bonds in January and February, have also turned net sellers in March," said Mataprasad Pandey, vice-president at Arete Capital (Choice Group).

He added that higher crude prices are not only fuelling inflation concerns but also putting pressure on India's trade and current account balances, which is a big negative for the already depreciating rupee moving towards 94. ALSO READ: SBI, BoB, IoB, Canara Bank: Nifty PSU Bank slips 4% amid West Asia jitters "These factors not only dampen expectations of a rate cut but raise the possibility of a rate hike if geopolitical tensions persist for long. As a result, increased supply relative to demand is weighing negatively on bond prices," he added. The conflict in the West Asia has entered into the fourth week, which led to a sharp surge in the Brent crude oil prices in the international market, which stoked a fear of higher inflationary pressure.