Berger Paints jumps 9% on Q4 show; analysts see recovery-led gains in FY27

Shares of Berger Paints India were in high demand on the bourses, rising as much as 9.21 per cent to ₹532.75 per share on the BSE on Wednesday, May 13, after the paintmaker announced its financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26). The investor sentiment was further bolstered by favourable commentary from brokerages, which expect the company to gain market share as the paint industry recovers in FY27

Berger Paints shares were trading at ₹517.10 apiece, up 6 per cent from the previous close. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was up 140 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 74,699 levels. At 10:34 AM on Wednesday,were trading at ₹517.10 apiece, up 6 per cent from the previous close. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was up 140 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 74,699 levels.

Berger Paints Q4FY26 results During Q4FY26, the company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 27.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹335.25 crore from ₹262.91 crore reported in Q4FY25. Total income from operations during the quarter increased 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,868.03 crore from ₹2,704.03 crore in the year-ago period. Along with the results, the company also announced a dividend reward of ₹4 per share for its shareholders. On the outlook, the company said demand conditions continue to be closely monitored, with gradual recovery expected across decorative and industrial businesses. ICICI Securities: Add | Target price ₹550 ICICI Securities have retained their ‘Add’ rating on the stock, citing Berger’s potential to gain market share as the paint industry recovers in FY27. The brokerage highlighted the company’s aggressive investments in urban distribution, rollout of 1,900 exclusive stores, and 26 per cent expansion in tinting machines during FY26. Launch of differentiated products such as the ‘Kool’ range, it said, also augurs well. Analysts athave retained their ‘Add’ rating on the stock, citing Berger’s potential to gain market share as the paint industry recovers in FY27. The brokerage highlighted the company’s aggressive investments in urban distribution, rollout of 1,900 exclusive stores, and 26 per cent expansion in tinting machines during FY26. Launch of differentiated products such as the ‘Kool’ range, it said, also augurs well.

The analysts have revised their DCF-based target price to ₹550 from ₹530 earlier, implying a target P/E of 40x on FY28E EPS. The assigned target price indicates an upside of nearly 3.23 per cent from the current market price. Aniruddha Joshi, Manoj Menon, Akshay Krishnan, and Aniket Kamble of ICICI Securities believe FY27 is likely to be a turnaround year for Berger and the broader paint industry after a weak FY24–26 period. The key reasons, they said, are price hikes in low teens and revival in volume growth. They also noted that as Birla Opus has raised prices more than peers, competitive intensity has likely eased.

The brokerage models Berger to report revenue and PAT CAGRs of 11.5 per cent and 16.3 per cent, respectively, over FY26–28E. “Smaller/unorganised players are also likely to be more impacted than larger peers due to steep inflation in commodity prices and the likely loss of shelf space in trade. We believe a reduction in competitive intensity, operating leverage and cost-saving initiatives may drive Ebitda margin upwards in FY27 over the favourable base of FY26 (15.4 per cent),” wrote the analysts in a research report. However, the analysts cautioned that a steep correction in commodity prices and lower-than-expected competitive pressure may act as key risks for the company.

Equirus Securities: Long | Target price ₹577 Brokerage firm Equirus Securities has retained its ‘Long’ rating on Berger Paints, citing steady volume growth with market share gains and a stable margin profile. The brokerage has cut FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, to factor in higher raw material costs, and set a June 2027 target price of ₹577, compared with ₹578 earlier, at 46x TTM EPS of ₹12.6. The assigned target price implies an upside of nearly 8.30 per cent from the current market price. The brokerage highlighted that the company reported a healthy Q4FY26, with consolidated revenue rising 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,870 crore, led by strong 11.8 per cent volume growth — the highest since Q1FY23 — narrowing the value-volume gap to around 5 per cent.