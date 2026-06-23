Beyond Naukri, Info Edge's ₹41,300-crore startup portfolio shines

The Street will thus track progress on the operational front, especially any recovery in the recruitment business. Recruitment billings in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) were up 9.5 per cent compared to the third quarter (October-December/Q3) of FY26 growth of 11 per cent and the historical average of 14-15 per cent. Sectors such as technology, IT services, and business process management grew 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company indicated that the hiring environment remains subdued as companies continue to adopt a cautious stance amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties. However, demand for AI and machine learning-related hiring remains healthy.