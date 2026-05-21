Its revenue from operations stood at ₹10,224.43 crore, as compared to ₹9,149.59 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 11.7 per cent.

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Brokerages’ view on BEL Stock

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹510 from ₹520

Bharat Electronics’ Q4FY26 revenue/Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda)/profit after tax (PAT) came in line with the brokerage’s estimate, driven by strong execution and better-than-expected margins.

Its order inflows for FY26 stood at ₹30,000 crore, ahead of its own guidance. Margin performance for the year remained strong at 29 per cent; however, net working capital (NWC) increased on lower customer advances and higher receivables. Going ahead, the company expects the quick reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) order to be awarded by Jun-Jul’26.

READ | Lenskart shares surge 7% on Q4 beat; Emkay maintains 'Buy' for 28% upside Bharat Electronics remains a key beneficiary of large platform orders across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and with a strong addressable market, the company can sustain revenue growth of 15 per cent over the next few years, according to Motilal Oswal. With improved indigenisation levels and operating leverage benefits, analysts expect BEL's strong margin performance to continue. They marginally tweak the estimates and expect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent/17 per cent in revenue/PAT over FY26-28.

Choice Institutional Equities | Buy | Target cut to ₹500 from ₹550

The brokerage maintained a positive stance on BEL, underpinned by its strong long-term growth visibility, supported by a robust order book and a healthy pipeline. While analysts have revised their FY27E/FY28E earnings per share (EPS) estimate downwards by 9.1 per cent/10.7 per cent, respectively, this largely reflects a recalibration of earlier assumptions to align with management’s execution trajectory.

They continue to expect strong growth (Revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 17.4 per cent/ 17.8 per cent/ 18.1 per cent over FY27–29E).

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