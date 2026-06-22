Bharat Forge gains 2%, hits new high; what's driving stock price?

Bharat Forge share price

National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹2,060.15 touched on Friday, June 19, 2026. Shares of Bharat Forge hit a new high at ₹2,087, gaining 2 per cent on the(NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹2,060.15 touched on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Bharat Forge outperformed the market by soaring 10 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock rallied 42 per cent, as against 3 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Further, in the past one year, the stock zoomed 63 per cent on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 9 per cent. In the past one month,outperformed the market by soaring 10 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock rallied 42 per cent, as against 3 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Further, in the past one year, the stock zoomed 63 per cent on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 9 per cent.

What’s driving Bharat Forge stock price? In a press release, Bharat Forge said it secured a ₹425 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) for the Indian Navy, marking a major strategic milestone for the company’s defence vertical. The contract, to be executed over 5 years, involves supplying 1.25 MW GTGs for Kolkata class naval ships, replacing lower-capacity units currently in service. More importantly, this marks Bharat Forge’s entry into the marine gas turbine (GT) business, with the company set to deliver the first indigenous GTbased power plant for Indian naval ships.

Alongside manufacturing, Bharat Forge will establish a dedicated integration and testing facility and participate in future propulsion and larger turbine development programs, strengthening its role in India’s defence indigenisation push. Bharat Forge is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace. ICICI Securities view on Bharat Forge This development significantly strengthens the long-term investment case for Bharat Forge because it further validates management’s strategy of transforming the company from a traditional auto-components player into a high-technology defence and aerospace engineering platform, ICICI Securities said in a note.