Bharat Forge stock hits 52-week high after Q4 results; revenue up 18% YoY

Around 02:20 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1,967, up 5 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹1,874. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 24,342.45 levels, up by a marginal 11.5 points or 0.05 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has jumped over 27 per cent, compared to a 6.8 per cent decline in Nifty50. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹94,073.5 crore.

Bharat Forge Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Bharat Forge reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹233.44 crore, down 1.4 per cent from ₹282.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations grew 17.53 per cent to ₹4,528.04 crore in the reported quarter, as compared to ₹3,852.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 14.21 per cent to ₹778 crore in Q4FY26 as against ₹681 crore in Q4FY25 . The Ebitda margin was at 17.81 per cent vs 17.68 per cent.