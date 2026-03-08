Bharat Forge stock rides global truck demand rebound, defence spend boom
Bharat Forge hits record highs as recovery in global CV demand, rising shale drilling activity and strong defence orders power growth outlookRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Bharat Forge hits record highs as recovery in global CV demand, rising shale drilling activity and strong defence orders power growth outlookRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 10:48 PM IST