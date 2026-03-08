Bharat Forge stock rides global truck demand rebound, defence spend boom

The defence vertical is perhaps the strongest long-term growth driver for the company. Of the ₹2,390 crore worth of orders secured in the third quarter, around 77 per cent came from the defence segment. As of December, the defence order book stood at ₹11,100 crore. The company is also exploring new opportunities in unmanned systems and drones across both underwater and aerial domains. The ongoing Iran war and rising defence spending worldwide, including in India and the EU, are opening up global growth opportunities. Bharat Forge expects the defence segment to deliver revenue growth of 30-40 per cent in FY27 and anticipates margins to improve in line with the auto business. Over time, the defence business is expected to achieve profitability levels similar to the auto segment, with higher return on capital employed due to lower capital expenditure requirements.