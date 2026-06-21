Bharat Forge to ride on commercial vehicle business, defence deals

Shares of Bharat Forge closed at a new high on Friday. The stock has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50’s flat showing over the past month, advancing 7 per cent, on the back of multiple defence contracts and alliances, robust Class 8 truck sales in North America and uptick in the industrial segment.

But despite hitting their all-time highs, shares of the autocomponent and defence major trade at elevated valuations, given 40 per cent gain in six months and a 60 per cent jump over the past year.

At ₹2,041 apiece, the stock is trading at 51 times its financial year 2027 (FY27) earnings estimates.

This includes the development and delivery of a 155mm MTC solution, based on KSSL’s MAG platform. KSSL had recently introduced the MArG series of Mounted Artillery Gun Systems.

AM General, which also makes Humvees, has offered a proposal to jointly participate in the US Army Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) program.

Moreover, Bharat Forge's defence subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) has entered a strategic partnership with US-based AM General to offer mounted artillery gun (MAG) systems for the global export market.

Order wins and partnerships have been the near term triggers for the stock's gains. The company signed a ₹425 crore contract with the defence ministry for the supply of gas turbine generators (GTGs) to the Indian Navy for onboard power generation for Kolkata class ships.

The order book for the defence vertical stands at ₹10,961 crore to be executed over the next four years, and includes the key advanced towed artillery guns programme (40 per cent of the order book), which is expected to commence during H2FY27.

The company is targeting a revenue of ₹2,500 crore to ₹3,500 crore over FY27 and FY28, as compared to revenues of ₹1,600 crore in FY26. Margins, going ahead, are expected to be at 18-22 per cent.