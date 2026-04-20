Bharat Wire Ropes stock price

Shares of Bharat Wire Ropes hit a 52-week high of ₹249.80, as they rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the iron & steel products company has zoomed 35 per cent after Lloyds Enterprises bought 500,000 shares via open market. Thus far in the month of April, the market price of Bharat Wires Ropes has surged 59 per cent.

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹248.70 touched on June 17, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹401.90 on January 16, 2024.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 11:48 AM on Monday; Bharat Wire Ropes stock quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹239.75, as compared to 0.53 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold with 629,000 shares changing hands, as against an average sub 100,000 shares traded on the BSE. Lloyds Enterprises acquired 500,000 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes According to BSE bulk deal data, on Friday, April 17, 2026, Lloyds Enterprises bought 500,000 shares representing 0.73 per cent stake in Bharat Wire Ropes via open market. Lloyds Enterprises purchased shares at a price of ₹215 per share, data shows. The names of the sellers were not disclosed by the company.

Lloyds Enterprises is the holding company of Lloyds Group. The company is engaged into the trading of iron and steel. Lloyds Enterprises continues to hold a strategic stake in Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (LMEL), the Group’s flagship mining and steel company. Bharat Wire Ropes overview, outlook Bharat Wire Ropes is one of the leading manufacturers of specialty steel wire, steel wire ropes, slings & strands, with over thousands of varieties of products. The company has the capability of manufacturing wire ropes ranging from 6 mm to 100 mm and steel wire ranges from 0.3 mm to 5.5 mm. The wide range of products meet the functional needs of a vast array of industrial applications such as general engineering, aviation, fishing, elevators, cranes, material handling, onshore/ offshore oil exploration, ports & shipping and mining.

READ | Sterling and Wilson Renewable wins ₹3,550-crore order; stock zooms 16% The company products are being exported to over 55+ countries including Australia, Middle East, Nepal, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Singapore, South Africa, Vietnam and many more. The company caters to government, semi-government organizations, private organizations and also multi-national companies. Bharat Wire Ropes in an investor presentation said that the Global steel wire rope market size is projected to reach $12.63 billion by 2034 from $9.04 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4 per cent during 2025–2034. The Global Steel Wire Rope Industry is significantly being led by the Asia Pacific region. In the Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and India, both consumption and sales of steel wire ropes are extremely high.