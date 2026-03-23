Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma are top stock picks for today; here's why

Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma are top stock picks for today; here's why

Stocks to buy today: Bharti Airtel, and Aurobindo Pharma are the top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

Stocks to buy today
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 6:45 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Rajesh Bhosale, Angel One

NSE Scrip – BHARTIARTL  View -   Bullish  Last Close –  ₹1,846

The Bharti Airtel stock has been in a strong uptrend over the past couple of years; however, in recent months, it has undergone a corrective phase in line with the broader market weakness. It has now approached a key support zone and has shown relative strength this week, hinting at a potential resumption of the primary uptrend. Prices are currently positioned around the 89-week EMA, which aligns with previous breakout levels near ₹1,780, along with a PRZ (Price Reversal Zone) derived from a bullish AB=CD pattern. Additionally, a tweezer bottom formation at this support further reinforces the possibility of a reversal. Overall, the setup indicates a favorable risk-reward opportunity at current levels.

Hence, we recommend to BUY BHARTIARTL  in range ₹1846 - 1,840  | SL: ₹1,796 | TGT: ₹1,950

NSE Scrip – AUROPHARMA  View -   Bullish  Last Close –  ₹1,290

On Friday, the pharma space remained in strong focus, outperforming amid broader market weakness. The Aurobindo Pharma stock also exhibited outperformance and continues to trade in a higher top–higher bottom formation, with every dip towards the 20-day EMA being consistently bought into. On the weekly chart, the stock has already confirmed a breakout from a year-long consolidation and is currently trading around its breakout zone. This suggests that the outperformance is likely to continue, supported by the RSI indicating a strong bullish range shift.

Hence, we recommend to BUY AUROPHARMA  around ₹1,290 - ₹1,280  | SL: ₹1,240 | TGT: ₹1,400

  =================== 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPI flows into FAR turn negative amid global risks, crude oil surge

Premium

West Asia conflict likely to dent Q4 earnings of listed hotel majors

Premium

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Focus on high-return sectors boosts gains further

Premium

Top 10 AMCs lose ground even as the leading five stay steady, shows data

Premium

Mkts brace for more turbulence as Iran war shows no signs of de-escalation

Topics :Stocks to buy todayMarket technicalstechnical calllsshare marketStocks to buyBharti AirtelAurobindo Pharma

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story